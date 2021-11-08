Sampdoria Bologna, votes from sports newspapers: Audero top, Gabbiadini flop

Sampdoria Bologna, the votes of sports newspapers: Audero the best, Candreva is saved, Gabbiadini flop total

There Sampdoria took his third consecutive league defeat at the hands of the Bologna. Yet another negative result for the team of Roberto D’Aversa, now at high risk exemption, highlighted many pain points and few positive signs. Here are the votes attributed to the Sampdoria team by major Italian sports newspapers such as Tuttosport, The Gazzetta dello Sport And Corriere dello Sport.

SAMPDORIA-BOLOGNA: HERE THE VOTES OF SAMPNEWS24

Sampdoria Bologna: best and worst of Tuttosport

Audero 6.5 – Great saves on Arnautovic, Barrow and Skov Olsen.

Candreva 6 – He tries more than the others, especially in the first half.

Colley 5 – He gets surprised on the action of the advantage. He goes out with a thigh problem.

Ekdal 5 – It’s not at its best and it shows.

Gabbiadini 4.5 – You never see it.

Sampdoria Bologna: best and worst of La Gazzetta dello Sport

Audero 6 – He takes two goals, avoids at least three: in practice, he keeps alive a Sampdoria with an imprecise physiognomy.

Candreva 6 – When it lights up it’s real stuff: a shot, a golden cross, a world of things. Moral: having it.

Askildsen 6 – Press a tremendous blow on the pole.

Gabbiadini 5 – He never finds the ignition key.

Colley 5 – Bad admonition in the middle of the field, in the Bologna filtering he is often thrilled.

Sampdoria Bologna: best and worst of Corriere dello Sport

Audero 7 – He does the phenomenon on Arnautovic, he has no faults on the goal, he performs a miracle on Samson.

Ekdal 6.5 – With a header he forces Skorupski to make a save.

Gabbiadini 6 – It takes a lot of effort.

Yoshida 6 – Sometimes it staggers, but in the end it always stays upright.

Augello 5 – It remains well below its potential.