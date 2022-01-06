Sampdoria Cagliari 1-2. The rossoblùs seek victory and find it at Marassi. Start of the year with a bang

Listen to the audio version of the article

Sampdoria and Cagliari take the field at the Luigi Ferraris stadium for the first match of the second round

Sampdoria And Cagliari take the field for the first match of the second round and the first match of the new year 2022. The rossoblù are desperate for points to get out of the bad waters in which they are currently stagnating. The blucerchiati to give continuity to a series of good results at the end of 2021. CagliariNews24 will follow the match live, telling you minute by minute.

CHRONICLE SAMPDORIA CAGLIARI 1-2

12:31 – The referee blows his whistle to start the match: let’s go! First possession for guests.

3 ‘- Sampdoria makes itself felt immediately with Candreva. Cagliari waits, little pressing.

5 ‘- Candreva in dribbling jumps Lovato, closes Bellanova.

9 ′ Velo Joao Pedro – Joao Pedro’s Velo, Pavoletti tries to close but intercepts Chabot.

11 ′ Cagliari Opportunity – Cagliari captain Joao Pedro snatches the ball from Chabot and throws himself towards the goal. Great closure by Yoshida who sends the Rossoblu’s conclusion into a corner.

12 ‘- Marin’s corner, Grassi ends on the fly but Chabot moves away.

13 ‘- Marin for Pavoletti, Yoshida sends again for a corner. Cagliari grows.

16 ‘- Joao Pedro goes to the left, crosses in the center for Pavoletti rejected by Chabot.

18 ‘Sampdoria goal – Gabbiadini once again punishes Cagliari. Yoshida from the chest serves his partner. The Sampdoria, left, surprises Cragno.

24 ‘- Pavoletti’s foul on Audero.

25 ‘- Bereszynski’s cross for Candreva who does not get there by a whisker. Sampdoria pushes a lot on the wings.

28 ‘- Marin looks for Joao Pedro. Ball too long for the captain.

29 ′ Sampdoria opportunity – Candreva winger for Caputo rejected by Lovato. Bereszynski arrives who commits Cragno in two stages.

31 ′ Sampdoria Occasion – More and more dangerous hosts. Gabbiadini recovers the ball, enters the area and unloads a left that ends up on the bottom.

32 ‘Warning Cagliari – The first yellow of the match is for the newly arrived rossoblù Matteo Lovato for a late intervention on Gabbiadini.

39 ‘- Lost ball by Deiola, Candreva takes advantage of it but Cragno blocks his cross.

40 ‘- Joao Pedro for Pavoletti who controls badly and is anticipated by Chabot.

44 ‘- Deiola, right, test from distance. Ekdal thwarts him. Ball to the side.

45 ‘END OF THE FIRST HALF

46 ‘- Go to the second half. It starts from 1-0 in the first fraction. No exchange.

47 ‘- Ferrari cross, Cragno anticipates Thorsby.

48 ‘- Foul by Ferrari who spreads Joao Pedro on the left. Punishment for Cagliari.

49 ′ – Marin takes a good free kick, Joao Pedro hits his head but the ball ends up on the bottom. Foul in Altare’s attack, punishment for Sampdoria.

51 ‘Sampdoria change – Yoshida comes out, inside Dragusin.

52 ‘Sampdoria warning – Yellow for Albin Ekdal for a hard intervention on Deiola.

53 ‘Pavoletti anticipates Chabot but hits very weakly. No problem for Audero.

55 ‘Goal Cagliari – Marin serves Deiola who concludes with power. Audero first rejects but then can do nothing on the Sardinian tap in. The race reopens.

58 ‘- Ferrari hinders Joao Pedro. Cagliari galvanized by the goal.

61 ′ Cagliari yellow card for the rossoblù captain Joao Pedro, late on Dragusin.

63 ‘- Great balance on the pitch. The two teams go in search of the goal of the advantage.

70 ‘- Pavoletti’s foul that crosses Dragusin’s run.

71 ‘Goal Cagliari – Lykogiannis’ conclusion turns into an assist for Leonardo Pavoletti who finds the way to goal.

72 ‘Double change Sampdoria – Ferrari and Gabbiadini come out, inside Ciervo and Quagliarella.

74 ‘- On the ground Deiola. First change for Cagliari. Inside Faragò.

77 ‘- Launch of Murru for Caputo. Cragno blocks the ball.

81 ‘- Double change Sampdoria – Caputo and Ekdal come out, inside Torregrossa and Yepes.

81 ′ Change Cagliari – The match ends for Pavoletti. Pereiro enters.

82 ′ Cagliari opportunity – Marin unloads for Joao Pedro who kicks with power. Audero with the fists puts in the corner.

84 ‘- Grassi seeks the conclusion on the fly in half overturned. The ball lands high over the crossbar.

86 ‘- Marin tries from 40 meters. Bad handling of the ball.

89 ‘- Safe exit of Cragno on Candreva’s cross.

90 ‘Sampdoria expulsion – Red card for Candreva.

90 ‘Four minutes of recovery granted.

90 ‘+ 1’ – Yellow card Cagliari – Yellow card for Carboni.

90 ‘+ 2’ Opportunity Cagliari – Faragò, all alone, devours a precious goal ball.

90 ‘+ 4’ -Marin takes aim, looks for Pereiro who does not attack.

90 ‘+ 5’ The referee blows his whistle. The match at Marassi ends with the victory of Cagliari.

SAMPDORIA CAGLIARI SCORE 1-2

SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Audero; Ferrari (72 ‘Ciervo), Yoshida (51’ Dragusin), Chabot, Murru; Bereszynski, Thorsby, Ekdal, Candreva; Caputo, Gabbiadini (72 ‘Quagliarella) A disposition: Ravaglia N. Torregross E. Vieira Nan R., Yapes G. Trimboli S. Saio I. Annex D’Aversa.

CAGLIARI (3-5-2): Cragno; Lovato, Altar, Carboni; Bellanova, Marin, Grassi, Deiola (74 ′ Faragò), Lykogiannis; Joao Pedro, Pavoletti. TO disposition: Aresti S. Radunovic B Pereiro G, Zappa G Obert A Ladinetti R Gagliano L.

WARNINGS: Lovato (C), Ekdal (S)