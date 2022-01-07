Sampdoria Cagliari, Camplone’s work leaves some doubts. The opinions of sports newspapers

Listen to the audio version of the article

Sufficiency small for the work of Camplone, race director of Sampdoria-Cagliari. The opinions of the sports newspapers are divided.

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT: «Good management, just the cards given, the grace of Ferrari who keeps Joao for the shirt. Evaluate well on the position of Pavoletti who scores the winning goal of Cagliari. The rossoblù striker is not offside. VOTE 6 ».

THEL CORRIERE DELLO SPORT: «Third in A career for Camplone. The application of the extenuating circumstances is there but a possible penalty is lost for Cagliari and in the disciplinary management (one expelled, 4 yellow cards for 29 fouls) leaves doubts (the admonition of Joao Pedro is almost non-existent, the step on foot of Thorsby, instead, it’s very real). Something good, however, has been seen (good advantage granted after Ekdal’s foul on Marin in the 1-1 action). VOTE 6 ».

TUTTOSPORT: «The management of fouls is not good. Some doubts also about the Erdal-Marin contact from which Deiola’s equalizer was born. VOTE 5 ».