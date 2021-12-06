Sampdoria, cinemas and the debts of «er Viperetta» – Corriere.it

from Maria Strada

An entrepreneur in the film industry, he attempted an adventure with the Livingstone airline, but ended in a plea for fraudulent bankruptcy. Trouble also for building abuses for a penthouse in Parioli

Massimo Ferrero, arrested in the morning of 6 December 2021 on charges of fraudulent bankruptcy and other corporate crimes not related to football, bought Sampdoria in June 2014 from the Garrone family.

Roman of Testaccio, Turned 70 in August, since 1994 independent film producer. In his curriculum vitae he includes many busy films like Mery Forever and Boys Out and many c

comedy Italian style including Mani di Velluto, The orange duck and numerous movie

by Tinto Brass.

Nicknamed er Viperetta (he claims that aaffection invented by Monica Vitti, but few believe him), close friend – swear by those who frequent it – by Sylvester Stallone, owner of the Adriano cinema in Rome and controls over 60 cinemas in Italy, mostly bought cheaply by the Cecchi Gori group as well as cheaply – better: free of charge, taking on the 15 million debts – took over the Sampdoria club from Garrone. I come from nowhere and I bought Sampdoria because after them there is nothing, the entrepreneur said, introducing himself, who, since childhood, has been a fan of Roma.

Son of a tram driver who devoted himself to books, stamps, anything but the tram and with her mother, daughter of street vendors, he said he wanted to do the dancer: On Sundays I used to go tap dancing at the Bar Veneto. I also tried to get into the Peacock ballet, supporting myself by doing the butcher, I took the meat to the houses. I had a friend with a bicycle with a roof rack and one day I stole it from him. From there, he says, his luck: A Fiat 1.100 begins to play, I thought it was for the bicycle and instead it was Blasetti’s assistant director who advised me to go to San Saba Palatino where they chose extras. There were only children all cared for, but Blasetti sees me: “Are you able to whistle?”. “Learned my trade”. I had to be a baker, Giovanna Ralli’s brother. So then he became production inspector with the major Italian directors, and producer, in fact.

Married in his first marriage to Laura Sini, an entrepreneur in the dairy sector – It is not true that she gave me the money to buy the first cinemas – with a divorce not without legal consequences, now linked to Manuela Ramunni. He has four children: Vanessa (also arrested), Michela, Emma and little Rocco. In the past he has attempted one reckless adventure with Livingston airline, specialized in charters in the Caribbean islands, badly wrecked, creating a hole of 20 million euros and some legal misadventures, concluded by negotiating a sentence of one year and 10 months for fraudulent bankruptcy.

Other troubles came in 2016 when he was accused of building abuses in the penthouse in Parioli, in his home in via Torquato Taramelli, a property that had also been seized for tax reasons. For him a sentence of 4 months in prison.

The accusations relating to the Obiang case are more recent: over a million proceeds from the sale of the football player, in 2015, would have been distracted by Er Viperetta illegally for private purposes.