Sampdoria, CM’s report cards: Sampdoria shipwreck, D’Aversa at the end of the line? | A league

Sampdoria 1-2 Bologna

Audero 6.5: keeps the result 0-0 in the twentieth with a miracle on Arnautovic, left alone in the heart of the area. Blameless on Svanberg’s stone, save the shack on Barrow. Arnautovic escapes from behind Augello and beats him. Amazing in the final with the lure hand.

Bereszynski 5: try to offend, with so much confusion and little conviction. He suffers from the rapidity of the rossoblù exteriors.

(from the 40 ‘st Dragusin sv).

Colley 6: of the Sampdoria defense is the least worst, it takes physique and grit.

(from the 28 ‘st Chabot 6: good with muscles, even if it is a bit slow at times, but today it is certainly not the worst).

Yoshida 5: Out of position on a couple of occasions, especially when Sampdoria recoils at speed. The prime example is the occasion in which he and Colley forget Arnautovic in the middle of the first half. He patches up the beaten Audero, but he often trembles.

Augello 5: blocked and shy, he almost never goes up also because he has a non-role winger on his side. He goes close to the net with the left-handed, he forgets Arnautovic when the striker marks the double.

(from the 40 ‘st Murru sv)

Candreva 5: in the first half he alternates good things, such as a couple of good crosses, with measurement errors quite unusual for a player with his foot. Svanberg loses when the rossoblù scores, the rossoblù marks one meter away. In the second half he is unrecognizable, he misses any ball. A cut punishment is not enough.

Ekdal 5.5: close to the goal with a nice header, deflected for a corner by Skorupski. In midfield he tries to play, but often finds himself completely alone, without the support of his teammates, and does not know where to put the ball.

Thorsby 6: good with head shots, bad with feet. Fortunately, he has excellent insertion times, and he puts his heart into finding the goal of hope, unfortunately useless for Doria.

Askildsen 6: it goes close to the ‘golazo’ at the start, beautiful the stone on the fly that is printed on the pole. He also saves Soriano’s turn at the end of the first fraction. Unlucky in the rebound from which the goal originates.

(from 22 ‘st Core 5.5: it takes the desire of nineteen, but it is a very complicated moment).

Gabbiadini 5: a couple of sprints, then nothing more.

(from 22 ‘st Torregrossa 5: slow, awkward, out of the box and out of context).

Caputo 5: nice exchange with Gabbiadini to free the right, put in a corner by Skorupski. He has another good chance, but he can’t find the ball. He would have a potential chance in the half hour of the second half, but he stumbles and wastes time.

Annex D’Aversa 4.5: Sampdoria shipwreck, terminus (?) for the coach. The Doria is without ideas, and at the first difficulty melts away. He lost the pulse of the team, it was already evident after Turin, today’s one is just a confirmation.