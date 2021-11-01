Sampdoria coach, Faggiano Ferrero comparison: doubts about the post D’Aversa

Sampdoria coach, Faggiano Ferrero confrontation during the week: many doubts about who to choose in case of exemption

While the team will be in retreat in Coccaglio, Massimo Ferrero And Daniele Faggiano they will take stock of who could be the replacement for Roberto D’Aversa in case of exemption. The names that circulate, as reported The XIX Century, are more or less the same: Beppe Iachini, on pole, Fabio Liverani, Gigi Di Biagio, Rolando Maran and Andrea Pirlo.

But there is a big difference between them. In the two years in which Ferrero changed coach during the race, the choice was always on the best name in circulation: from Walter Zenga we passed to Vincenzo Montella (although salvation came more thanks to the points of the first than the second) and when it was it was Eusebio Di Francesco’s turn, a technician of the caliber of Claudio Ranieri arrived. If the choice, this time, were to fall on Iachini, Ferrero would have chosen the name to make the square happy.