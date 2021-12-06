Sampdoria, D’Aversa at the end of the line: the last assault on Pirlo is tried. Stankovic the alternative | First page

Roberto D’Aversa’s adventure on the Sampdoria bench could and should soon end. The results do not speak in favor of the former Parma coach and already after the challenge in Florence there had been a hard and frank confrontation between management and ownership. Ferrero he is convinced that the best way is that of separation and for this reason, according to the drafts, he would have already drawn up the list of successors, even starting some contacts.

THE OPTIONS – The dream is called Andrea Pirlo, Ferrero talked about it with his agent Tullio Tinti to understand how many and what are the margins to convince the former Juventus. They will try one last assault, but at Sampdoria there is a hurry to have an answer soon. Among the eligible candidates there is no longer Iachini, with whom there had been a contact before the choice of Parma, there is instead an ex who did so much well in Liguria, that Marco Giampaolo who then did not find luck at Milan and who would at least want the guarantee to return to the Sampdoria of a biennial. In the last few hours, the idea is also gaining momentum Stankovic, current leader of the Red Star. Three names for Sampdoria, for a change on the bench that seems to be only a matter of hours.