Sports

Sampdoria, D’Aversa at the end of the line: the last assault on Pirlo is tried. Stankovic the alternative | First page

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee52 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Roberto D’Aversa’s adventure on the Sampdoria bench could and should soon end. The results do not speak in favor of the former Parma coach and already after the challenge in Florence there had been a hard and frank confrontation between management and ownership. Ferrero he is convinced that the best way is that of separation and for this reason, according to the drafts, he would have already drawn up the list of successors, even starting some contacts.

THE OPTIONS – The dream is called Andrea Pirlo, Ferrero talked about it with his agent Tullio Tinti to understand how many and what are the margins to convince the former Juventus. They will try one last assault, but at Sampdoria there is a hurry to have an answer soon. Among the eligible candidates there is no longer Iachini, with whom there had been a contact before the choice of Parma, there is instead an ex who did so much well in Liguria, that Marco Giampaolo who then did not find luck at Milan and who would at least want the guarantee to return to the Sampdoria of a biennial. In the last few hours, the idea is also gaining momentum Stankovic, current leader of the Red Star. Three names for Sampdoria, for a change on the bench that seems to be only a matter of hours.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee52 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Roma – Not only Salerno: 4 other supporters at Arechi to support the Neapolitans

November 1, 2021

the Sprint Race at Bottas, Ferrari third with Sainz

3 weeks ago

Inter, here’s the offer for Insigne: “Signing bonus plus image rights: Marotta …”

4 weeks ago

LIVE MN – Giroud landed in Milan: tomorrow the medical examinations

July 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button