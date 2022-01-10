Sampdoria, D’Aversa: «We are sorry. Market? I need players “

Listen to the audio version of the article

Roberto D’Aversa, coach of the Sampdoria, spoke at the end of the match lost against Napoli. Here are his statements to the microphones of DAZN.

MATCH – «We are sorry for having conceded goals when the goalkeeper was not in the best conditions and above all due to our naivety, we could have done better. We did the first shot on goal with Gabbiadini, but we built little. We have also made many, too many mistakes. In terms of commitment, the best was done but it was not enough to bring home the result. In the second half we did something more ».

PARK BENCH – “It is also true that most of the changes are not offensive. Rincon and Yepes have entered well but are midfielders. Caputo was not even put in a position to do something. I have missed attacking players for a long time. And this determines the aspect of offensive sterility ».

RINCON – «He gave verve and aggression to the team. It only arrived yesterday, starting it from the beginning was not right. To play with the three-man midfield you need to have three forwards: I don’t have any outside, I only have Ciervo. I adapted Gabbiadini, but they can’t ask him to work on the defense. I need the players to play my game ».

MARKET – “The club knows where to intervene to improve the squad, they don’t need to say anything”.

CIERVO – “He’s a guy of perspective. It has to be done physically. It has important qualities: the man jumps, he has a leg. He has to improve in the defensive phase in terms of malice. But he did a good race to be such a young boy “