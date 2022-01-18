Sampdoria, D’Aversa writes to the fans: “I was hoping to make it”

Listen to the audio version of the article

Sampdoria, D’Aversa writes to the fans: the words of the Sampdoria coach in a long letter published in Il Secolo XIX

Roberto D’Aversa was sacked from the Sampdoria. The coach, after having gone up to Bogliasco yesterday to say goodbye to the team, wrote a farewell letter published on The XIX century.

«It was a very difficult start to 2022. I thought that the events within the Sampdoria world of last December had compacted us, improved us: but no. Three games and three defeats: bad, but with still many opponents behind us and a long way to get back on top.

A first round full of unexpected events and difficulties, however, closed with 20 points, over the average salvation, a derby won largely and with merit and two round passes in the Italian Cup were obviously not enough to remain the manager of Sampdoria who, between Covid, suspensions, injuries and various unavailability has never been able to take the field with “my” typical formation. And, I add, she has never taken the field with the full support of her extraordinary fans, less and less due to Covid limitations and perhaps even less fond of the past, given the appearances, but better to call them absences, in the last two games at Marassi.

I also had to give something more. In terms of play and achievements. Together with the staff I dedicated all my time and energy, even navigating on sight in the middle of the night. Alone, with the stormy sea, as before some matches, especially before Salerno.

I was hoping to make it, but ironically I was not allowed to improve the squad in the days when the transfer market could have come to meet us to limit some gaps and unavailability.

Today I look around and see the horizon. Loneliness is often like the wind, which drives away clouds and negative thoughts. I get off the ship, but I tell the sailors to rethink their virtues and the beautiful games played and won with the glorious Sampdoria jersey: go back to giving 120 percent. I thank Genoa, Sampdoria and its fans, I wish everyone the best of luck and leave with a bitter and sorry “goodbye” ».