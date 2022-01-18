A social post from Roberto D’Aversa’s wife leaves several doubts about Sampdoria’s exemption from the coach

Now everyone is waiting for the return of Marco Giampaolo. The Maestro is ready for an encore, after the three spent in Sampdoria between 2016 and 2019. Excellent results, two tenths and a ninth place, which earned him the call from Milan.

In the Rossoneri, however, the coach’s bitterness began, which then continued in the grenade with Turin. Now the chance to get back into the game, in an environment that he knows very well and that seems to fit him perfectly, even if Giampaolo he is the kind of coach who works best if he has the opportunity to prepare his team right from the summer training camp.

Despite this, however, the games are now done. On Wednesday the Maestro will conduct his first training session in Bogliasco, while Roberto D’Aversa greeted the team. A farewell that however some did not like, the wife of the former technician of the Sampdoria posted an Instagram story with a truly eloquent phrase.

Sampdoria, the post of D’Aversa’s wife

Sampdoria, D’Aversa’s wife on the attack: there are those who betrayed him

Sorry, but do double-faced ones have to wear two masks?

Rhetorical question, also accompanied by a smiley face. Many have read a dig at the Sampdoria society, in reference to the exemption of the husband. As if between the club’s actions and what was said a D’Aversa did not coincide, a total difference between deeds and words, perhaps the result of a betrayal by those who reassured him.

It is almost normal to mount a case at the time of social media, but the timing of what is written cannot fail to be noted. Yesterday, in fact, always the wife of D’Aversa had posted another story on social media with several question marks.

When the rumors about the possible exoneration of the coach were running around, with the idea Giampaolo which with the passing of the hours became more and more concrete, despite the difficulties initially encountered in finding an agreement with the Master.