Sampdoria, Falcone saves everything against Milan: the film with Verdone, Totti, the background Spezia and Spal | A league

The story of Wladimiro Falcone is that of a boy who never gave up an inch. It is a story that is the polar opposite of the narration of the great interpreters of his role. Falcone is not a Donnarumma or a Buffon, catapulted to eighteen on the most important stage. ‘Wladi’ in Serie A came one step at a time, with ranks and ferocious determination. Even when it seemed that the train had already passed.

CINEMA – Audero’s deputy is not a child, far from it. Indeed, he is two years older than the Juventus school goalkeeper, having been born in Rome (of which he is a huge fan, he adores Totti) in 1995. Speaking of the baby Falcone, as soon as he came into the world he was already (unknowingly) in the spotlight. More ‘experienced’ readers will remember Verdone’s film ‘Honeymoons’. In one scene Giovannino De Berardi, played by the Capitoline actor and director, speaks on the phone holding a newborn in his arms. The little one is now 195 cm tall and plays in Serie A, named after Wladimiro and his surname Falcone.

BEGINNINGS – The young Falcone soon understood that his future would not lie in the cinema, despite his very early debut. Football has always been in his life, first in Ostia Mare and later in Vigor Perconti. Finally, here’s the phone call you don’t expect. Sampdoria di Marotta catches him and takes him to Genoa, little more than a child. From there the whole process begins, a staple of the youth teams up to the gates of the first team. Ciro Ferrara calls him on the bench, from third behind Romero and Berni in 2012, and the following year the script repeats itself. The 2014/15 season is that of the debut among the ‘greats’: Falcone decides to go on loan to Como, and one of his first matches brings him back to Marassi, facing Sampdoria in the Italian Cup. “Being able to play at the Ferraris as a player, as a former player, in an official match, is a lot of stuff” he told me in an interview in 2014. The ideas were already clear: “Obviously I dream of returning to Sampdoria, but first I want to get some experience, I want to grow and improve myself. So I can then return to the Sampdoria and play my cards with the others in Genoa “. Mission accomplished, 8 years later, with a wealth of experience of all respect.

COCKET – Certainly it can not be said that the boy did not make a career, even in reality difficult. He is the owner in Savona, the reserve in Livorno and Bassano, plays in Gavorrano to conclude with the bittersweet adventure in Lucca. The Lucchese has corporate difficulties, does not pay salaries but the Rossoneri boys make up, they save themselves on the pitch and Falcone is one of the heroes of that season. In 2019 he returns to Sampdoria, while in 2020-2021 he is in Cosenza, in Serie B, and is considered among the best interpreters of the cadet role. Sampdoria, however, remained a mirage. At least until today.

SLIDING DOORS – The Doria, this season, tried to sell him twice. In both cases, Falcone came within a whisker of farewell. In the summer it was all done for his transition to the photo finish at La Spezia, as part of an exchange with Provedel, missed his last breath due to a document problem. The Sampdoria tried to film it on loan also in January. The agreement with the Spal it was practically black and white, but the fate of football is bizarre and inescapable. The boy’s positivity to Covid and the difficulties of the Genoese leadership in freeing a replacement did the rest: Falcone remained in Genoa, in the role of deputy Audero.

CHANCE – As often happens in these situations, the ‘convict’ was an injury, in this case the one that occurred in Audero with Verona. Falcone enters his city for Roma-Sampdoria. Thrilling day. At the Olimpico, in the presence of the Giallorossi, he plays a great game. Audero sees himself with Cagliari, also because Falcone in the meantime is suffering from the infection from Covid. Audero starts in Naples, but a new ailment of the former Juventus reverses ownership again. The God of football has decided. Falcone, since that day, has not yet left the door and the jewels ringed between Sassuolo and Milan have further strengthened his position. “He did very well, I liked it” said Giampaolo after the race. And Audero? “He manages himself, whoever is better off plays. Falcone is playing him, so he plays. It is a problem that I do not ask myself ”the coach from Bellinzona cut short. Words that are cautious, but that sound like an investiture. Falcone the door of Sampdoria really took it, eight years after that Sampdoria-Como of 2014. And he has no intention of letting go.