Sampdoria falls on Baselli and Rincon: Toro listens

Calciomercato Torino / Sampdoria is looking for a replacement for Adrien Silva, who has terminated the contract: eyes on Baselli and Rincon.

Both with the contract expiring in June but both who could leave Torino in the next few weeks: we are talking about Tomas Rincon and Daniele Baselli. The two midfielders are not part of Ivan Juric’s plans, who in the first part of the championship used them with a dropper and in some cases out of position (just think of the derby with Baselli as central striker or the Italian Cup match against Sampdoria with Rincon in defense) and have important engagements but are still attracting the interest of several teams, the latest being Sampdoria.

Turin transfer market: Sampdoria wins for Baselli and Rincon

The Sampdoria club is looking for a replacement for Adrien Silva in the middle of the field (the Portuguese has terminated the contract) and has set its sights on the two players leaving Turin. Rincon actually had already been sought in the summer but the negotiation did not go through and made the arrival of Sofyan Amrabat at the court of Ivan Juric fade: now the Sampdoria club is back to probe. Davide Vagnati is ready to listen to every offer but in the end the will of the player will count more than anything else: Rincon is courted by the Porto Alegre international but would prefer to stay in Italy where, in addition to Sampdoria, Genoa is also on his side. traces. Baselli, as well as the two companies from Genoa, also like Cagliari: even in this case the will of the player will be decisive. At home Turin we are aware of not being able to obtain who knows what figures from the sales of two players who are expiring their contracts and on the margins of the squad, but the goal is to be able to save on salaries.