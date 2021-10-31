Sports

Sampdoria, Ferrero confirms D’Aversa: “Responsibility to the team”

Sampdoria, Ferrero confirms D’Aversa. The number seems to be aimed at giving the coach a second chance: words

“Go ahead with D’Aversa, the team take its responsibilities”, with these words Massimo Ferrero would have sanctioned the confidence in the technician of the Sampdoria at the end of the defeat against Torino, as he points out The XIX Century. The Sampdoria president has always assumed the paternity of the D’Aversa’s choice and now he supports it. But until when?

The match against the Bologna should be the last resort for the coach. A new defeat would sign the end of his parenthesis in the Sampdoria, a victory would allow him to raise his head without putting him completely safe. The balance so far has failed with only two victories (Empoli and Spezia) in eleven days and nine points in the standings.

Source link

