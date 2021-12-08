Sampdoria, Ferrero from prison: “Why not under house arrest? If I wanted to escape …” | News

The former Sampdoria president lets himself go after the surrender and the investigation opened by the Prosecutor of Paola

Massimo Ferrero, arrested for corporate crimes and bankruptcy following the investigation opened by the Public Prosecutor of Paola on the bankruptcy of four companies in Calabria, is released from prison complaining about the arrest. “They didn’t send me under house arrest because they felt it was not an adequate measure. If I wanted to, I could have my tracks lost when I was shooting the episodes of Beijing Express “the words reported by Il Secolo XIX.

The former president of Sampdoria (he resigned precisely following the start of the investigation) continues: “If I have the Digos that has been following me for some time and they put my electronic bracelet under house arrest how could I escape? They say I could escape: it’s madness, where could I go? “. Ferrero, who has a private escort, is in fact placed under ‘dedicated supervision’ in the trips made in Genoa for about two years, when the sale of the club to the group led by Gianluca Vialli was wrecked and he received threats. A measure that the Digos adopts for those citizens considered at risk.

But the GIP carried out the arrest not for a danger of escape, but because there would be “a concrete and very serious danger of committing crimes similar to those for which one proceeds”. Basically the arrest came for fear that the suspect may repeat the crime if kept free.

Speaking of the arrest, Ferrero recalled: “Now I’m fine. I got angry with the financiers who didn’t allow me to be moved to my house in Rome to witness the search and I got a gush of blood from my nose, I had a spike in blood pressure“.