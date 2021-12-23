Sampdoria, Ferrero was released from prison. Tomorrow the appointment of the new president

Massimo Ferrero left the Milanese prison of San Vittore today, immediately after lunchtime, and returned to his home in Rome, where he will remain under house arrest. A success for the defense of the Sampdoria patron, in the face of very heavy charges (fraudulent bankruptcy due to the bankruptcy of four companies referable to him, which took place in Paola, in Calabria) challenged against Ferrero. “A great satisfaction for all of us, because in this way the president will be able to spend Christmas at home with his family”: so, today at 3 pm, the lawyer Luca Ponti, one of the lawyers who defends him, commented on the provision as soon as communicated by the Court of the Review of Catanzaro, following the request for attenuation of the custody in prison, presented by the same defensive panel to the judges on 14 December last and discussed in attendance yesterday morning in Catanzaro, in a hearing that lasted three hours. Just the lawyer Ponti, together with his colleague Giuseppina Tenga, after the analysis of the seventeen files relating to the investigation, had supported the thesis according to which there was no danger of escape for Ferrero, nor of pollution of the evidence, since it was another of a distant event in time. The response of the Review was expected by tomorrow, the tenth day for the verdict. Which was favorable to Ferrero. The judges set aside 45 days to communicate their motivations.