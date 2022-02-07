Sampdoria, Gabbiadini injury: crusader, season over. Giovinco substitute?

The diagnosis for the Sampdoria striker speaks of “lesion of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee”. The former Juventus and Parma are evaluated

“Lesion of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee”: this is the official diagnosis of the injury suffered yesterday at Ferraris by Manolo Gabbiadini, during the first half of the match against Sassuolo. The attacker carried out an MRI this morning at the Albaro Laboratory, which confirmed the fears of the medical staff. The player will be operated on in a manner to be defined in the coming days, but his season at this point can unfortunately be said to be over.

The substitute – Granted, therefore, Sampdoria’s need to return immediately to the free transfer market in search of another striker: Giovinco is the first on the list. The offensive department of Sampdoria, in fact, can now only count on Caputo and Supryaga, considering that Quagliarella is still in the pits. The Ukrainian, however, making his debut yesterday at Marassi, needs an adaptation period to be able to integrate in the best possible way in the new environment.

the message – In the early afternoon, through a video on the social channels of the Genoese club, Gabbiadini wanted to thank the Dorian fans for their support, promising to return to full strength as before: “The messages are giving me the strength to start the road to resume right now. . I still have a lot to prove to you fans with this shirt. I can’t wait to get back on the pitch and make you explode, as has already happened, in derbies and in many matches. “

