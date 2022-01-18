Sampdoria, Giampaolo is convinced. Wednesday will be in Genoa

White smoke for Marco Giampaolo’s return to Sampdoria. His second adventure in Genoa will begin on Wednesday.

Sampdoria-Giampaolo, here we are. The parties have reached an agreement for the new coach, who will replace Roberto D’Aversa in the race. After the adventure of the coach who coached the Sampdoria up to the 22nd of the championship, everything seems ready for the return of the coach who led Sampdoria from 2016 to 2019 for three consecutive seasons.

According to what the site reports Gianlucadimarzio.com, it’s all done for Marco Giampaolo’s second Sampdoria adventure. The new Sampdoria coach will already be on the bench in the next championship match against Spezia, in a delicate challenge to a team that, among other things, had sought him to replace Thiago Motta.

Giampaolo, on the other hand, will still not be there for the Coppa Italia match against Juventus, in which the Primavera coach will temporarily occupy the position of helmsman of Sampdoria Felice Tufano. Giulianova’s coach is expected in Genoa on Wednesday, for the resumption of training after Juventus and in view of La Spezia.

The return of Giampaolo seemed in the air for some time, after both this summer and during the season (when D’Aversa’s bench was already wobbling) the club had contacted him. Now it’s all done, with the white smoke that came after a long negotiation of several hours.

The technician will therefore return who, in three years, has conquered the primacy of unbeaten in the derby, with four wins and two draws in six consecutive derby derby. In his 123 benches with Sampdoria he collected 49 wins, 26 draws and 48 defeats. He will take over in the current championship, something that has never been particularly congenial to him. But the proposal for a 6-month contract, or until the end of the season, will be transformed in the event of salvation into a renewal of another two years, until 30 June 2024.. And here, with a long-term project, Sampdoria convinced Marco Giampaolo to embrace the Sampdoria colors again.