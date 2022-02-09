Sampdoria: Giovinco is official, the first day as a Sampdoria

First training in the afternoon for the new signing of Sampdoria, probably the debut already with Milan. The last time in the league was with Juve in January 2015

First day Sampdoria at the Mugnaini for Sebastian Giovinco, welcomed by Giampaolo and his new teammates: for the neo-Sampdoria specific work in the gym, followed by group tactical exercises in view of the away match at San Siro against Milan.

In the afternoon, on the other hand, it is likely that the new Sampdoria striker will start the actual training sessions with the rest of the team: the arrival in Bogliasco of the president Marco Lanna, who had already followed in first person on Monday and yesterday with his collaborators the bureaucratic process that led to the signing of Giovinco’s contract until June (a fixed basis and incentives linked above all to attendance are foreseen).

The debut – His debut against the Rossoneri – paired with Caputo – is likely, although a lot will depend on the eventual recovery of Quagliarella, who is on the mend after a problem in the soleus. The last match in A of the Turin team dates back to over seven years ago – January 2015 -, with the Juventus shirt, before moving to Toronto.

