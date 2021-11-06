Sampdoria heart, Cernoia’s goal decides

At the Garrone stadium, matchday 8 of Serie A Women 2021/22 between Sampdoria and Juventus Women: summary and chronicle of the match

(Alessio Eremita, sent to Bogliasco) – There Sampdoria Women took the field against the Juventus on the occasion of the eighth day of the championship of Serie A Women 2021/22. To decide the challenge is the goal of Cernoia in the 76th minute of the second half. Excellent proof of the Sampdoria training against the Italian champions.

Summary Sampdoria Juventus Women 0-1

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE THE PAGE

1 ‘First half start – The match between Sampdoria and Juventus Women begins

9 ‘Ammonita Boglioni – The winger of Sampdoria irregularly stops a Juventus restart

17 ′ First chance for Juventus – Bonfantini parades to the right and kicks towards the goal, Babb’s parade is excellent

21 ‘Shot of Chernoia – The Juventus player kicks from distance, ball out of the way

33 ′ Staskova close to scoring – The Juventus striker quickly turns into the area and looks for the far corner with an insidious conclusion

35 ‘Ammonite Gama – The Juventus captain lands Carp, author of an excellent dribbling in midfield

37 ′ Staskova tries again – Shot still oversized by the Juventus attacker

45 ‘Two minutes of recovery – It will play for another 120 seconds

46 ‘Staskova header – The attacker stands higher than all, high ball

45 ‘+ 2’ End of the first half – The first portion of the game ends 0-0: teams in the locker room

46 ‘Start of the second half – Garrone’s match resumes. Outside Carp and Boglioni, inside Bargi and Novellino

51 ′ Punishment of Caruso – The Juventus midfielder tries his luck on a free kick, ball wide

52 ‘Change for Sampdoria – Outside Musolino, inside Rincon

60 ‘overturned by Caruso – On the development of a corner kick from the right, the midfielder attempts aerial acrobatics: high ball over the crossbar

63 ‘Double change for Juventus – Outside Gama and Hurtig, inside Salvai and Pedersen

68 ′ Thrill for Juventus – Novellino tames the ball with his chest and first kicks towards the goal: the ball goes out on the bottom

75 ′ Change for Juventus – Outside the injured Caruso, inside Girelli

76 ′ Goal of Cernoia – The Juventus number 7 escapes the marking on the left and with a surgical diagonal beats Babb: Juventus ahead on Sampdoria for 1-0

83 ‘Shot by Girelli – The Juventus bomber immediately becomes dangerous with a right from the edge of the area, Babb blocks

84 ‘Change for Sampdoria – Outside Helmvall, inside Carrer at the debut in Women’s Serie A

85 ‘Change for Sampdoria – Outside Battelani, inside Lopez

89 ‘Four minutes of recovery – It goes on for another 240 seconds

90 ‘+ 1’ Double change for Juventus – Outside Staskova and Cernoia, inside Pfattner and Beccari

90 ‘+ 3’ Sensational opportunity for Sampdoria – Ball in the center for Bargi who kicks weakly on the body of Peyraud-Magnin: black and white save in extremis

90 ‘+ 4’ End of the game – Juventus beat Garrone di Bogliasco by beating Sampdoria 1-0: Cernoia’s goal decides

Man of the match: Cernoia (Juventus) REPORT CARDS

Sampdoria Juventus Women 0-1: result and match report

MARKERS: 76 ′ Cernoia.

SAMPDORIA (4-3-1-2): Babb; Boglioni (46 ‘Novellino), Auvinen, Spinelli, Bursi; Giordano, Musolino (52 ‘Rincon), Phallic; Battelani (85 ‘Lopez); Helmvall (84 ′ Carrer), Carp (46 ′ Bargi). Available: Tampieri, Bazzano, Tarenzi, Gardel. Trainer: Cincotta.

JUVENTUS WOMEN (4-3-3): Peyraud-Magnin; Hyyrynen, Gama (63 ‘Salvai), Lenzini, Nilden; Caruso (75 ‘Girelli), Zamanian, Cernoia (91’ Beccari); Bonfantini, Staskova (91 ′ Pfattner), Hurtig (63 ′ Pedersen). Available: April, Lundorf, Rosucci, Bonansea. Trainer: Montemurro.

REFEREE: Luciani of Rome 1. Assistants: Minafra of Rome 2 and Lisi of Florence. Fourth Officer: Iurino di Venosa.

AMMONITE: Boglioni, Cernoia.