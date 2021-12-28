Sampdoria, Lanna new president in place of Ferrero. Will the future be Vialli? – Corriere.it

from Sport editorial staff

The 53-year-old former defender of the Scudetto team nominated during the shareholders’ meeting: “A great emotion, my heart is Sampdoria”. Mancini’s best wishes

Marco Lanna, former defender of an unforgettable Sampdoria – the 1991 championship, with Vialli & Mancini looking for and scoring and Boskov on the bench – is the new president of Sampdoria. Massimo Ferrero, now under house arrest after a short period in prison in San Vittore, is part of the past. The lawyer Antonio Romei returns to the new board of Sampdoria, former vice president in the management of Ferrero: he was his right hand, then following tensions and disagreements with the boss, he was ousted. Lanna’s turning point was born on Monday evening in Mestre during the shareholders’ meeting: Lanna and Romei should lead the company to the sale, perhaps in the hands of the consortium led by Gianluca Vialli. It was Romei who led the negotiations between Ferrero and the American group that has long been interested in the Sampdoria company. The next few weeks could prove decisive for the future of Sampdoria.

Lanna, 53, former Sampdoria defender where he grew up in the youth sector, begins a new adventure in the company that saw him as a protagonist from 1987 until 1993 when he moved to Rome. In the magical season of the Scudetto obtained by the Sampdoria in 1991 he was one of the most important players of the team with 26 appearances. Then he returned to Sampdoria in January 2002 to help out when the Ligurians were in Serie B: in total he wore the Sampdoria shirt 133 times. “It is a great joy and a very strong emotion, my heart has always been Sampdoria “, Lanna confessed to friends. And from Dubai – where he received the award for best coach of 2021 at the Globe Soccer Awards – also the Italian coach Roberto Mancini he complimented his former partner: «I send him a big good luck – he told Sky Sport microphones -. I am very happy for him. A big hug and … please. Listen to me”.