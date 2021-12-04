Sampdoria-Lazio: D’Aversa’s conference

Sampdoria: D’Aversa’s conference

“Lazio have important values ​​with players who can resolve the match at any time but we are called to give answers on the pitch after the defeat in Florence. ‘physical aspect the team always ends up growing. It is clear that this must be combined with the mental aspect. Tomorrow the match must be faced with the utmost determination “.

On Lazio

“It depends on us. They come from a result where the game seemed compromised then they overturned the game to take goals from an inactive ball. We must look into our house. If there is a team in difficulty we must exploit it.”

On the Derby

“We know the importance of the derby. We know that we will face the most important match of the year. We must arrive in the best possible way. We made mistakes but the difference was made by the determination and the desire to bring home the result. We must keep in mind the mistakes but also think about what has been done to win the games “.

On Vieira

“He participated part-time in yesterday’s training, not today. Little by little he will join the group. We are waiting for his return, however, because there are certain absences”.

About Gabbiadini

“Knowing that it is important for a striker to go back to scoring, I hope Manolo will be a little luckier. Now he is training continuously and we are happy that he is back to scoring. We hope that tomorrow the forwards will be useful to bring a result. positive. It is the team that then enhances the qualities of the individual “.