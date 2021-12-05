Sampdoria-Lazio, the official formations: three changes for Sarri, outside Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson

Different goals, but a fundamental match for both. Sampdoria And Lazio they compete with the aim of bringing home the whole stakes: the blucerchiati to get out of the lower areas of the standings, the biancazzurri to cancel the 4-4 with Udinese and return to winning after three rounds of abstinence. D’Aversa chooses the usual 4-4-2 with the pair Gabbiadini-Quagliarella in attack, Verre and the former Candreva will act on the outside.

Three changes for Maurizio Sarri, Strakosha will play in Reina’s place. New faces also in the control room and in attack: Basic will play in the place of Luis Alberto while Zaccagni will make Felipe Anderson catch his breath. Here are the choices of the two technicians:

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero, Bereszynski, A. Ferrari, Chabor, Augello; Candreva, Thorsby, Ekdal, Verre; Gabbiadini, Quagliarella. Available: Ravaglia, Falcone, Adrien Silva, Caputo, Ciervo, Depaoli, Askildsen, Dragusin, Yoshida, Yepes Laut, Murru, Trimboli. Trainer: Roberto D’Aversa

Lazio (4-3-3): Strakosha, Marusic, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj; Milinkovic, Cataldi, Basic; Pedro, Immobile, Zaccagni. Available: Reina, Adamonis, Escalante, Lucas Leiva, Felipe Anderson, Akpa Apro, Luis Alberto, Vavro, Radu, Moro, Lazzari, Muriqi. Trainer: Maurizio Sarri