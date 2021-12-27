Sampdoria, Marco Lanna new president after Ferrero

The only Genoese in the group that won the Scudetto in 1991 becomes the top Sampdoria manager. Mancini: “Good luck and … please!”

The official announcement is missing, but Marco Lanna, former defender of the Sampd’oro tricolor in 1991, is the new president (the nineteenth from 1946 to today) of Sampdoria. The lawyer Antonio Romei will also be part of the new Board of Directors, former vice president of the club during the Ferrero management, and then ousted from the club following clashes with the now former Sampdoria number one.

The decision – A non-random choice, the one decided by the shareholders’ meeting resumed in Mestre after the stop on Christmas Eve, because he was the man who had managed the complex negotiation between Ferrero and the American consortium of Dinan, Knaster and Vialli, two years ago, before everything was wrecked. There is no doubt about Marco Lanna’s Sampdorianity (he is the only Genoese in the group who won the Scudetto with Boskov), and he too will be a precious element in managing this transition phase.

the wishes of the Mancio – From Dubai, where he received the award for best coach of 2021 at the Globe Soccer Awards, the Italian coach Roberto Mancini also congratulated Lanna, his former teammate at Sampdoria: “I send him a big good luck – he said to the microphones. of Sky Sport -, I’m very happy for him. A big hug and … please.

December 27, 2021 (change December 27, 2021 | 21:01)

