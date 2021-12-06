Sampdoria, Massimo Ferrero was arrested by the Guardia di Finanza: bankruptcy and corporate crimes

The Sampdoria president in prison. According to the investigating judge, this is the only adequate measure considering “the unscrupulousness and shrewdness of the suspect and the high consistency of economic interests”. Another 5 people are under house arrest, including his daughter Vanessa accused of having stolen 740,000 euros from one of the companies. The Dorian club is not involved in the affair

The president of Sampdoria Massimo Ferrero was arrested this morning in Milan by the Guardia di Finanza, as part of an investigation concerning the bankruptcy of 4 companies operating in the hotel, tourism and cinema sector based in the province of Cosenza, in the municipality of Acquappesa. The crash of the companies dates back to 4 years ago. The provision was issued by the investigating judge of the court of Paola and Ferrero: at first there was talk of a transfer to the Milanese prison of San Vittore, but it seems that he was still in the barracks of the Guardia di Finanza in the late afternoon. No involvement in the affair, for any reason, for Sampdoria, whose environment was still very disturbed by the news, which came, among other things, in the week leading up to the derby on Friday.

Searches – In addition to Ferrero’s arrest, house arrest was ordered for 5 other people including his daughter Vanessa (accused of having stolen 740,000 euros from the coffers of Ellemme Group Srl) and a nephew of the Sampdoria president. The driver of the Dorian number one is also in handcuffs. According to the Roman lawyer Giuseppina Tenga, who defends the Sampdoria president, however, an application has already been presented to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, to allow Ferrero himself to witness a house search at his Roman residence in the Piazza di Spagna area. where there is a safe of which only the Sampdoria number one knows the combination. Parallel to this story linked to the accusation of fraudulent bankruptcy, another legal matter remains for Ferrero – at the Court of Rome – linked to the request for an arrangement with creditors made by Ferrero himself regarding two of his companies in liquidation ( Eleven Finance and Farvem). However, the chairman’s petition was blocked and is currently being examined by the magistrates following the dispute made by one of the creditors, evidently not satisfied with the proposal to return Ferrero. For this reason, the president of Sampdoria then presented a substantial documentation currently analyzed by the Court.

“Unconventional and shrewd” – The words used by the investigating judge in the precautionary measure order are heavy: “The particular unscrupulousness, stubbornness and shrewdness shown by the suspect in the events in question, together with the high consistency of the economic interests involved, suggest that the measure would not be sufficient precautionary measures against house arrest – even with the application of the electronic bracelet. And indeed, this measure would not prevent Ferrero from continuing to carry out management activities even through third parties, having given full proof of being able to resort to convenience administrators in cases of greater financial difficulty of the legal persons involved in this criminal case “. The same ordinance then speaks of a “precise criminal design” with Ferrero “in the control room” and of “distractions amounting to over 13 million”.

Yesterday at the Ferraris – Ferrero was present at Ferraris last night to follow the Sampdoria match against Lazio, and had left the stadium immediately after the final whistle. He himself, during the night, had denied the Gazzetta the hypothesis of a change of coach despite the crisis of D’Aversa. Tomorrow afternoon he was expected to attend, together with the presidents of Genoa and Spezia and some members of the three clubs, together with the city authorities, at an official meeting at the Palazzo della Borsa where the Liguria Region will present the new sponsorship for the three clubs Liguri di A, in order to promote tourism in the area through football. While Sampdoria canceled the Christmas party that was to be staged tomorrow evening at the Doge’s Palace “out of respect for the situation that Massimo Ferrero, his family and Sampdoria are experiencing, so that the traditional and sincere exchange of greetings before Christmas does not is misinterpreted and misunderstood “.

December 6, 2021 (change December 6, 2021 | 20:13)

