Sampdoria, Massimo Ferrero was arrested by the Guardia di Finanza: bankruptcy and corporate crimes

The president of Sampdoria Massimo Ferrero was arrested in Milan this morning by the Guardia di Finanza, as part of an investigation that allegedly concerns events related to operations related to some film companies. The provision was issued by the investigating judge of the court of Paola. No involvement in the affair, for any reason, for Sampdoria, whose environment was still very disturbed by the news, which came, among other things, in the week leading up to the derby on Friday.

Yesterday at the Ferraris

Ferrero was present at Ferraris last night to follow the Sampdoria match against Lazio, and had left the stadium immediately after the final whistle. He himself, during the night, had denied the Gazzetta the hypothesis of a change of coach despite the crisis of D’Aversa. Tomorrow afternoon he was expected to attend, together with the presidents of Genoa and Spezia and some members of the three clubs, together with the city authorities, at an official meeting at the Palazzo della Borsa where the Liguria Region will present the new sponsorship for the three clubs Liguri di A, in order to promote tourism in the area through football