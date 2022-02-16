Sampdoria Napoli Primavera 2-1: Montevago-Leonardi, Sampdoria third

Listen to the audio version of the article

Sampdoria-Napoli Primavera: live news with official line-ups, result, report cards, match report and summary

There Sampdoria Primavera back to success in the league thanks to a suffered 2-1 trimmed to Naples. To decide the challenge in favor of the Sampdoria team are the goals of Montevago at 9 ‘and Leonardi 86: the class of 2005 scores a valuable acrobatic goal that allows Doria to regain third place in the standings. Here are the votes of the match!

Summary Sampdoria Napoli Primavera 2-1

1 ‘First half start – The match of 3 Campanili begins!

9 ‘Montevago Goal – The Sampdoria striker receives a deep throw, fouled by Di Stefano, and with his right he puts Boffelli in the corner: Sampdoria ahead!

16 ′ Yepes nearly doubling – Malagrida’s cross from the right and the Spaniard’s paw, Boffelli relaxes

17 ‘Di Stefano wastes – The Dorian bomber sets up on his own but kicks to the stars from the edge of the area

19 ‘Di Stefano again – The attacker catches a precious ball provided by Pozzato and ends towards Boffelli’s goal, without thinking too much: the goalkeeper overcomes himself again

22 ‘Shot of Malagrida – The winger kicks with power but central, Boffelli blocks

44 ‘Recovery – It will be played for another two minutes

45 ‘+ 2’ End of the first half – The teams return to the locker room on the result of 1-0 in favor of Sampdoria: the goal of Montevago decides momentarily

64 ‘Goals – Mane’s cross from the right and a winning header that beats Saio: Napoli’s equalizer

86 ′ Leonardi’s goals – The class of 2005 coordinates on Paoletti’s cross and beats Boffelli in acrobatics: what a goal from Sampdoria!

89 ‘Recovery – Four minutes of extra time

90 ‘+ 2’ Samotti sent off – Sampdoria in ten men following the ingenuity committed by Samotti, who lands Ambrosino at a standstill with a reaction foul

90 ‘+ 4’ End of the game – Sampdoria returns to success thanks to the 2-1 trimmed against Napoli: the goals of Montevago and Leonardi decide

Man of the match: Leonardi (Sampdoria) PAG AND LLE

Sampdoria Napoli Primavera 2-1: result and match report

MARKERS: 9 ′ Montevago, 64 ′ Cioffi, 86 ′ Leonardi.

SAMPDORIA (3-5-2): Saio; Paoletti, Bonfanti, Migliardi; Malagrida (67 ‘Samotti), Pozzato, Yepes (67’ Bonavita), Sepe (74 ‘Bontempi), Somma (81’ Leonardi); Di Stefano, Montevago. Available: Tantalocchi, Villa, Dolcini, Bianchi, Porcu, Catania, Vitale, Musso. Trainer: Tufano.

NAPLES (3-4-1-2): Boffelli; Barba, Costanzo, Mane Balla (81 ′ Hysaj); Acampa 856 ′ Giannini), Ambrosino, Saco, Di Dona (62 ′ Marchisano); D’Agostino (81 ‘Vergara), Toccafondi (62’ Spavone); Cioffi. Available: Rendina, Pesce, Pontillo, Mercury. Trainer: Frustalupi.

REFEREE: From Graci di Como. Assistants: Ravera di Lodi and Moroni di Treviglio.

WARNINGS: Ambrosino. EXPELLED: Samotti.