Sampdoria Napoli Primavera, the live match

SAMPDORIA NAPLES SPRING

43 ′ – Try the Ambrosino breakthrough in the Sampdoria area, but the Sampdoria defense closes and keeps a good guard.

42 ‘- Another great opportunity for Sampdoria! Cross from the right by Paoletti, a ball that reaches Montevago who all alone fails to hit the ball with his right and the action fades.

36 ‘- Pozzato’s personal action that burns Toccafondi and flies towards the goal, shot with the left from the edge of the area but central ball well saved by Boffelli.

30 ‘- Great closure in the area of ​​Costanzo who saves on Montevago avoiding the almost certain doubling of the hosts.

27 ‘- Still Samp forward. Cross in the area with first Di Stefano and then Pozzato who try the volley, but the ball arrives docile in Boffelli’s arms.

26 ‘- So far it is halfway through the pitch that the hosts are making the difference, with Napoli unable to shorten and buffer Yepes, Sepe and Pozzato with one of the three always free.

25 ‘- Sampdoria comes back to knock from the areas of Boffelli. Yepes, who is towering in the middle of the field, serves Malgrida who kicks from outside the box but the shot is throttled and ends outside.

22 ‘- Malagrida also tries, the Samp winger jumps Acampa and focuses from the right but kicks again with the right. The ball is central and Boffelli saves without problems.

20 ‘- Boffelli again saves Napoli! Pozzato’s pocket for Di Stefano, the attacker slips between Manè and Barba and kicks hard on the near post, a feline leap by the Napoli goalkeeper who avoids doubling. First 20 ‘one-way in this match.

19 ‘- Another opportunity for the hosts: punishment from the trocar beaten by Sepe, ball that arrives at the far post with Paoletti who heads off but the ball ends out.

17 ‘- Still dangerous Sampdoria. This time Di Stefano does everything from the left side of the field to concentrate and try the powerful shot with the right, but the ball ends up high.

16 ‘- Great opportunity for Sampdoria! Malagrida arrives on the bottom from the right and crosses, in the area he hits Yepes on the fly but Boffelli is very good in a low parade to avoid doubling.

13 ‘- Dangerous corner kick from Sampdoria with Napoli freeing with difficulty. So far only Sampdoria on the pitch.

8 ‘- GOAL OF SAMPDORIA! MONTEVAGO! Long pass from Paoletti’s defense, Di Stefano in the area touches the ball with the heel that turns into an assist to the kiss for Montevago: the blucerchiato striker burns Mané over time and with a light but precise touch he puts in the net. 1-0.

6 ‘- Good corner kick won by Napoli with Cioffi. The following corner is beaten in a dangerous way with the ball arriving in the area, but no blue is quick to the deviation and Sampdoria free.

5 ‘- In these first minutes it is Sampdoria that tries to make the game, Napoli remains aware and awaits the right opportunity to restart.

2 ‘- First initiative of Sampdoria: Yepes’ ball in the penalty area, but Boffelli comes out anticipating the Sampdoria strikers.

1 ‘- The match has started, beats Sampdoria.

FIRST HALF

10.30 am – Teams on the pitch for warm-up, kick-off scheduled for 11 am.

Naples Spring

SAMPDORIA NAPLES SPRING, THE FORMATIONS

SAMPDORIA (3-5-2): Saio; Migliardi, Bonfanti, Paoletti; Malagrida, Sepe, Yepes, Pozzato, Somma; Montevago, Di Stefano.

Available: Tantalocchi, Villa, Samotti, Bontempi, Dolcini, Bianchi, Leonardi, Porcu, Catania, Bonavita, Vitale, Musso. Trainer: Felice Tufano.

NAPLES (3-4-2-1): Boffelli; Mané, Barba, Costanzo; Di Dona, Toccafondi, Coli Saco, Acampa; D’Agostino, Cioffi; Ambrosino.

Available: Rendina, Pontillo, Hysaj, Marchisano, Spavone, Vergara, Giannini, Mercury, Pesce. Trainer: Nicolò Frustalupi.

Good morning dear readers of Space Naples and welcome to the direct text of Sampdoria-Naplessecond day of the second round of Spring Championship 1. The blue of mister Frustalupi are returning from two consecutive defeats, obtained with Verona and Bologna, and thus slipped to the 12th place in the standings. The blucerchati are the big surprise of this season and currently occupy the fourth place in the rankingthanks to 4 wins and 1 draw in the last 5 games.

Mister Frustalupi must do without the goalkeeper, Hubert Idasiak, attached to the first team as the third goalkeeper for the Europa League match against Barcelona. He returns to the squad list Daniel Hysaj after the fracture to the nasal septum, the central defender born in 2004 to play will use a maskjust like Osimhen.