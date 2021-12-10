Sampdoria, new investors: the latest on the negotiations

Sampdoria: Vidal working to find investors

Meanwhile, Gianluca Vidal, a resigning board member of the Ligurian club and at the head of Rosan Trust, which has in the safe in addition to the properties of the former president Massimo Ferrero, spoke about the future of the club to Corriere delle SerA:

Doctor Vidal, did you imagine such an epilogue when you raised these doubts on the phone?

«I did not know the events relating to Paola’s investigation but I was aware of the potential impact that certain behaviors could have generated. After all, I had already advised him that it would be better to close each front before leaving again. Having said that, I am not a politician, I am a technician ».

Therefore?

«I read that in a hurry he calls me an accountant for Ferrero. It is true that I am a chartered accountant, but it is not my job to fill out your tax return. I deal with business risk management activities: I was called first to manage the Eleven Finance and Farvem agreements and then to follow the negotiations for the sale of Sampdoria. Rather, I am pleased that from the interceptions it is understood how I preferred to create value to close previous slopes “.

Ferrero did not listen to her.

«Let’s say that my point of view as a technician does not necessarily coincide with that of the president who, as an entrepreneur, has a certain propensity for risk. The technician must suggest what is right to do to stay within the scope of the law ».

Have you heard from him since he was arrested?

“No, you can’t. I kept in touch with the lawyers who visited him in prison on Wednesday for the first time. Rather, I do not understand how it is possible for a 70-year-old man with two small children to be held in custody. I don’t think he can escape, but I haven’t read the cards. Certainly the sentences of his daughter Vanessa that have been published will have hurt him ».

Sampdoria, which floats five lengths above the relegation zone, has the president in prison, a coach in the balance and the derby at the door: is it a boat adrift?

“But no, he just has to find the commander: he has a management structure that fulfills its functions. Of course, the absence of a noisy president like Ferrero makes itself felt but there are tasks assigned to every manager ».

Is it true that the new president will be a former footballer like Giovanni Invernizzi?

«The shareholders’ meeting has been called for December 23: a new board will be appointed and for the figure of the president there are several hypotheses on the table. Among these, assigning the role to those who know and hold the club’s values ​​».

After Ferrero’s arrest, did potential buyers come forward?

«I confirm, there are five subjects who have expressed expressions of interest. I will be rigid in evaluating them considering the real identity of the subject and that it is not a screen of other figures, the lawful origin of the resources and the transparency in the deal ».

Genoa awaits Vialli.

“In the last few days the consortium to which he belongs has not contacted me.”