Sampdoria, official: Giampaolo is the new coach. A novelty already at the first training

The coach has signed the contract with the Sampdoria club and will direct his first training session today. Giampaolo, who had already led Sampdoria for three seasons, takes the place of D’Aversa on the bench: agreement until the end of the season with an option for another two years. “I told the fans to go back to filling Marassi, they are our added value”, his first words LIVE TRANSFER, NEWS AND NEGOTIATIONS

Marco Giampaolo and the Sampdoria, history can start over. The agreement had already been found in the last few hours, now it has arrived there too signature on the contract who will tie the coach back to the Sampdoria club. Agreement until the end of the season, with an option for a further two years, this is the basis for the return to Genoa after three seasons. After the official announcement, which arrived around 13:30, in the early afternoon of today – Wednesday 19 January – the former Milan and Turin will direct his first workout. Sampdoria turns the page, after the exoneration of D’Aversa, the Sampdoria team restart from Giampaolo.

The announcement of Sampdoria and the greeting of Giampaolo To formalize Giampaolo’s return to the helm of Sampdoria was the same Sampdoria club through this note that appeared on its official channels: “UC Sampdoria welcomes Marco Giampaolo as manager in charge of the first team until 30 June 2022 with option until 30 June 2024. To the coach and his staff a good job and a sincere good luck from the president Marco Lanna also on behalf of the Board of Directors and the whole club. “Arriving at the sports center, the new Samp coach released the first statements: “Greetings to all the Sampdoria fans. The first thing I said is to go back and fill Marassi which has always been an added value for our team. Lately I have seen games on TV with deserted stadiums, not only here in Genoa but in general, me instead I think our audience has always been an added value and always will be. The first thing I said as soon as I arrived here is to fill the stadium, compatibly with the capacity. I am happy to be back“.

Covid, new cases for Salernitana and Venice In the afternoon Marco Giampaolo played the first workout as the new coach of Sampdoria. A work carried out with the group not complete: Ekdal and Verre partially worked with the rest of the teammates, Audero did the training separately, the players who took part in the Italian Cup match against Juventus did ‘unload’, while the rest of the group did a job athletic with final match. But there is already something new: Giampaolo, who was a faithful back four, tried it three-way deployment. It is therefore possible that he will propose this solution in Sunday’s match against Spezia. Finally, the absentees should be noted: Quagliarella (for him still therapies: his presence is in strong doubt for Sunday), Yoshida and Damsgaard (with the latter returning to Italy at the end of the month). Alex Ferrari, on the other hand, is 100% recovered (he had been called up against Juventus but has not played because he is not yet in top form).

Two paths that cross again, after that farewell arrived in the summer of 2019 at the end of three exciting seasons. Giampaolo had led Sampdoria since the year 2016/17, conquering the fans thanks not only to results obtained (two tenths and a ninth place in the championship), but above all thanks to good game shown with great continuity. An experience, that of Sampdoria, which opened the doors of the Milan, adventure then ended negatively as well as the one following the Turin. Now, after a long chase, Giampaolo and Sampdoria are ready to start again together.

















Osti is also seen again Not only the new first day of Giampaolo, in Bogliasco it was also revised Carlo Osti. The responsible for the technical areas of Sampdoria has in fact been reinstated after the suspension from the role in recent months and returned for the first time to the sports center.







