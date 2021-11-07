Sampdoria, problem in finishing for Quagliarella: the last ones

Sampdoria: the conditions of Quagliarella

Already not sure of the place given the presence of Caputo and Gabbiadini, now Fabio Quagliarella seriously risks not being able to be available to D’Aversa for this afternoon’s match against Bologna. As mentioned yesterday by the Sampdoria coach at the conference, the striker from Campania accused a physical problem during the finishing. It should be a simple bruise on his right thigh, but it could be enough to prevent him from even being on the bench against the Emilians. The feeling is that you absolutely do not want to force your hand, also thanks to the recovery of Manolo Gabbiadini and the possibility of deploying the former Atalanta alongside Ciccio Caputo, in excellent form in the last few games. The conditions of Quagliarella will be evaluated in the next few hours, at the moment he remains in doubt despite appearing in any case among the squads. It will probably be decided just before the match.