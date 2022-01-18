Sampdoria, Roberto D’Aversa’s bitter goodbye. The letter

Roberto D’Aversa wanted to greet the whole Sampdoria world with a letter addressed to those who love this team …

Before leaving the world forever Sampdoria, Roberto D’Aversa he wanted to write a goodbye letter. It is addressed to everyone, even those who have never accepted it. Legitimate. Everyone has their own opinion. But he went further. And with these lines he wanted to relive his emotions, those of an adventure that he would have liked to continue to play again …

It was a very difficult start to 2022. I thought that the events within the Sampdoria world of last December had compacted us, improved us: but no. Three games and three defeats: bad, but with still many opponents behind us and a long way to get back on top. A first round full of unexpected events and difficulties, however, closed with 20 points, over the average salvation, a derby won largely and with merit and two round passes in the Italian Cup were obviously not enough to remain the manager of Sampdoria who, between Covid, suspensions, injuries and various unavailability has never been able to take the field with “my” typical formation. And, I add, she has never taken the field with the full support of her extraordinary fans, less and less due to Covid limitations and perhaps even less fond of the past, given the appearances, but better to call them absences, in the last two games at Marassi.

