Sampdoria, Sabiri and Sensi follow Giampaolo: a match against the Primavera

Sensi and Sabiri complete the first training session with Sampdoria: a match against the Primavera. Giampaolo grants two days off

Family match for the Sampdoria from Marco Giampaolo and the Spring from Felice Tufano. The Sampdoria coach was able to test the skill of Stefano Sensi And Abdelhamid Sabiri in this first trip to the Mugnaini of Bogliasco. Giampaolo has granted two days of rest in view of Sassuolo, the resumption is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

REPORT – «Abdelhamid Sabiri and Stefano Sensi immediately to work. The latest arrivals at Sampdoria have already made themselves available to Marco Giampaolo and staff for the first training session on pitch 2 of the “Mugnaini” of Bogliasco: a tactical match with Felice Tufano’s Primavera to act as sparring partner. Always absent the nationals Omar Colley and Tomás Rincón, on the infirmary front Kristoffer Askildsen, Ronaldo Vieira and Maya Yoshida held individual sessions on the field; Albin Ekdal and Fabio Quagliarella did it in the gym. Finally, Mikkel Damsgaard continues its recovery process. Sunday and Monday the team will rest: meeting in Bogliasco for the resumption on Tuesday afternoon “.