Sampdoria-Sassuolo, Harroui or Defrel: dubious form for Dionisi

Sampdoria-Sassuolo, the probable formation of Dionisi

A formation to be deciphered in the choices that Dionisi could field at Ferraris: ok Advice in the door, Ferrari in the middle and Kyriakopoulos on the left, then Toljan on the right took the lead over Muldur, and Chiriches in a runoff with Ayhan in the middle. No doubts about Frattesi and Lopez in the middle of the field, then everything will depend on the module: in case of 4-3-3 Harroui will play in midfield with Berardi and Raspadori close to Scamacca, while in the event of a 4-2-3-1, Defrel would find space on the attacking midfielders’ line.