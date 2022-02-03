Sampdoria-Sassuolo, Harroui or Defrel: dubious form for Dionisi

In the afternoon training session today at Sassuolo, the neroverdi met at the Mapei Football Center to continue their preparation for the away match at Sampdoria: Dionisi’s men will face the Sampdoria on Sunday at 3pm in the 24th matchday of Serie A 2021/22.
Sampdoria-Sassuolo, Djuricic among the squad?
Warm-up, bull, tactical exercises and all-out match in today’s session, hopes are growing to return to the squad for Filip Djuricic and Matheus Henriquesame speech for captain Magnanelli: if they did not make it by Sunday, they would return to the Italian Cup against Juventus on Thursday, as well as the disqualified Rogerio. Hamed Junior Traore, who returned from the African Cup after the elimination of his team, was immediately available to Dionisi.
Sampdoria-Sassuolo, the probable formation of Dionisi
A formation to be deciphered in the choices that Dionisi could field at Ferraris: ok Advice in the door, Ferrari in the middle and Kyriakopoulos on the left, then Toljan on the right took the lead over Muldur, and Chiriches in a runoff with Ayhan in the middle. No doubts about Frattesi and Lopez in the middle of the field, then everything will depend on the module: in case of 4-3-3 Harroui will play in midfield with Berardi and Raspadori close to Scamacca, while in the event of a 4-2-3-1, Defrel would find space on the attacking midfielders’ line.