Sampdoria Sassuolo report cards: Phenomenal senses, Caputo reborn

Sampdoria-Sassuolo report cards: Sensi is phenomenal, Caputo seems reborn. Candreva assists and penalty. Sampdoria turn

Falcone 8 – Flawless first half for the Sampdoria goalkeeper. All Sassuolo’s opportunities are blocked by his feet or fall prey to his gloves. In the second half he overcomes and always closes the goal to Berardi, Scamacca, Traore and Raspadori. A wall.

Bereszynski 7 – The return of Giampaolo is good for him. The Sampdoria full-back not only returns to being a defensive wall, but he also proposes himself better in the offensive phase. Essential for this team.

Ferrari 6.5 – The pairing with Colley benefits the tranquility of the defender who looks like a different player compared to the match against Spezia. In the first half precise closures and advances that keep the Sampdoria goal safe. In the second half of the game he doesn’t drop, he never lets himself be caught unprepared.

Colley 7 – How much Colley was missing in defense we realize only today. The Gambia defender not only puts order, but he is cold and concentrated to the point of never being surprised by his opponents throughout the first and second half.

Murru 6.5 – Probably not Murru himself, but this version has been defrosted and made available to Giampaolo. An impeccable first half with excellent ideas also for the advanced department. In the second half two actions in offensive propensity for Caputo that know of miraculous. Reborn (from 73 ′ Augello 6 – He enters 3-0 and just has to check, he does it well)

Thorsby 6.5 – He understood perfectly what Giampaolo wants and respects the delivery. Foul, the right. Quick you all the balloons that gravitate between his feet. He runs a lot and runs well throughout the first and second half.

Rincon 6.5 – He is called to the difficult task of not making Ekdal regret in a role not his. The first half is characterized by a bit of uncertainty that vanishes with the passing of the minutes of play. The midfielder grows and in the second half climbs into the chair and imposes himself in midfield (73 ′ Vieira 6 – He enters together with Augello and just has to do his homework. He does it).

Candreva 7.5 – Antonio is back. After the subdued performance against Spezia, the winger grinds kilometers, doesn’t miss a ball and is unfairly cautioned by Maresca. In the second half he is the ball that sends Conti into the net. Impeccable performance, the goal from a penalty is the icing.

Senses 8.5 – Dream debut of the attacking midfielder. It is a point of reference for everyone. He proposes himself, shows himself, reads the game in a unique way and is always ready. The goal is a real gem. In the second half he continues to be the most dangerous player in Sampdoria, you play first, great quality. Best in the field.

Gabbiadini 6 – Bad lucky. The Sampdoria striker was proposing an excellent way up to the knee injury that will cost him a few games (35 ′ Supryaga sv – He enters cold and only two days after his arrival at Sampdoria, he does what he can but is also clearly late in condition. 58 ′ Accounts 7 – Enter in Supryaga’s place and as against Spezia not even the time to realize that he is on the field that he is in front of the goal and scores. Concrete).

Caputo 7.5 – Same goes for Murru. It is evident that this Caputo is not the same as seen under the guidance of Roberto D’Aversa. His four scoring chances, one of which was achieved. At the end of the match the penalty kick is also won.