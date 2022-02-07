Sampdoria Sassuolo, the votes of sports newspapers: Sensi top, Supryaga flop

Listen to the audio version of the article

Sampdoria-Sassuolo, the votes of sports newspapers: Sensi takes the chair, Falcone is confirmed. Unfortunate debut for Supryaga

There Sampdoria clearly exceeds the Sassuolo within the walls of the Ferraris. Here are the votes of the major Italian sports newspapers, such as La Gazzetta dello Sport, Tuttosport And Corriere dello Sport.

SAMPDORIA-SASSUOLO: HERE THE VOTES OF SAMPNEWS24

Sampdoria Sassuolo: best and worst of Tuttosport

Falcone 7.5 – Unsurpassable wall. Heavy saves on Ferrari, Raspadori and at least twice on Berardi. It doesn’t make Audero regret it.

Bereszynski 7 – The doubling goal comes from a good bucking

Colley 7 – Important return after the African Cup. He doesn’t show Scamacca the ball.

Candreva 7 – Find the poer on a cool spoon penalty, sign two assists for goals from Caputo and Conti. He is an extra weapon to make the new schemes less predictable.

Senses 8 – A player like that in this Sampdoria is like water in the desert. Amazing openings and a goal he missed in Serie A from 28 September 2019, scored in Marassi against Sampdoria when he was at Inter.

Supryaga 5 – The impact with Serie A is negative, Giampaolo changes it almost immediately.

Sampdoria Sassuolo: best and worst of La Gazzetta dello Sport

Falcone 7.5 – When Sassuolo has a leap of pride, he is always there. Exalted.

Colley 7 – If there is something to be done with Scamacca, he certainly does not hold back, with good results.

Senses 8 – A simply fabulous debut: perfect geometries, ideas, lots of clever plays and a goal. Chapeu

Supryaga 5 – Complicated debut.

Sampdoria Sassuolo: best and worst of Corriere dello Sport

Falcone 7

Colley 7

Caputo 7.5

Candreva 8

S.ensi 8

Supryaga 6