Sampdoria, sensational from Holland: Ihattaren thinks about farewell to football | First page

The situation of the young footballer born in 2002 Mohamed Ihattaren it has the contours of the real mystery. The former PSV playmaker, bought in the summer by Juventus and then shot on loan from the bianconeri to Sampdoria, for the past three weeks he has lost track of him. The player left Genoa, due to family problems, and returned to the Netherlands, effectively disappearing from both Sampdoria and Juve’s radar.

THE WORDS – Recently the Sampdoria ds Faggiano commented the operation: “For the qualities of the player it was a good operation. The player arrived out of practice. Then something happened at the family level.” Quite cautious phrases, which do not deepen the question. In reality, sensational rumors are coming from the Netherlands about the future of the football player.

GOODBYE? – According to local media, Ihattaren (photo: sampdoria.it) due to strong depression, consequential to the death of his father, which occurred in 2019, would be even contemplating saying goodbye to football. Sampdoria and Juve, for the moment, have not yet taken an official position but soon the clubs will be practically forced to communicate something about a truly unique and incredible story.