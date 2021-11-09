Sampdoria, the background of the trust in D’Aversa: from contacts with Giampaolo to confirmation, the point | Market

From the great puzzle of the coaching issue at Sampdoria, a fairly clear response emerges: the Sampdoria club, at this moment, can’t afford a new technician. Yesterday’s frenzied day was useful for this reason: to monitor the coaches in the square, contact some of them, probe others before confirm a – fragile – trust to the current mister.

, made up of directors (more or less private), attorneys and, obviously, employees. The Viperetta he makes decisions after hearing some trusted elements and presumably he did so in this circumstance as well. The decision, however, was simple enough:

GIAMPAOLO – According to some rumors, the meeting with Giampaolo actually took place. The Abruzzo coach would have said he was willing to accept Sampdoria, out of affection for the environment, but the coach’s requests are out of reach for Sampdoria. Giampaolo would have wanted the same salary currently received by Turin, 1.5 million per season for three years, at the limit being able to compromise for a two-year period, yet the salary question is not the only obstacle. Giampaolo would have asked for some guarantees on the market, guarantees that today’s Sampdoria cannot give.

OTHER SLOPES – The other option, contacted by Doria, had the features of Fabio Liverani. Man from Faggiano, on a par with Marancould be an affordable option from a cost point of view. The crucial point is this: D’Aversa is one of the lowest paid coaches in Serie A, with a salary between 700 and 800 thousand euros. Finding another road to similar figures is rather complicated, at which point Ferrero would probably have paid less according to the economic demands of Ranieri, the real cause of the divorce between the Roman coach and Genoese society. The Iachini idea, more viable in terms of cost and, above all, the desire of the person concerned to embrace Sampdoria again, does not receive the approval of the Viperetta, who does not seem willing to entrust the bench to the former Fiorentina coach.

FRAGILE TRUST – This mix of assessments and difficulties therefore led to the confirmation of D’Aversa and the renewed confidence in the current coach, despite the results and serious difficulties of the team. A confidence motivated by the various extenuating circumstances given to the former Parma coach, and confirmed in words by Ferrero and Faggiano. However, it is clear that this is a very uncertain and uncertain position. The consultations with other coaches, and the well-known economic difficulties undermine the credibility of the Sampdoria facade statements. Trust, yes, but up to Salerno. From that moment on, Sampdoria will sail on sight, waiting for a clearer picture.