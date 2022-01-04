Sports

Sampdoria, the latest on Ekdal, Verre and Damsgaard

Sampdoria, the conditions of Ekdal, Verre and Damsgaard

There is no good news for Ekdal and Verre. The midfielder and the attacking midfielder limited themselves to an individual session and will not be available for the match against Cagliari. In fact, in midfield Vieira is ready from 1 ‘, while in front of it we go towards the confirmation of the Gabbiadini – Caputo tandem, with captain Quagliarella threatening the former Sassuolo. Ekdal and Verre will be re-evaluated in view of Napoli-Sampdoria on Sunday 9, if they don’t make it then the goal will be to get them back for Sampdoria-Turin on Saturday 15.

The recovery process for Damsgaard continues. The muscle problem in the thigh for the Dane turned out to be more serious than expected: in fact, he played the last match on the seventh day of Serie A against Udinese. We are speaking, to be precise, of October 3, in practice 3 months ago. An eternity for a footballer, especially if you think it’s not over yet. The situation is quite complex, which is why it is difficult to predict or hypothesize with certainty his return: the hope is to see him again for the first week of February, hoping that he can then gradually join the group and snatch calls and attendances before the end of the month.

Sampdoria training: the report

The preparation of Sampdoria for the Epiphany match against Cagliari continues under the fine rain of Bogliasco. After a series of bulls and a technical-tactical exercise, Roberto D’Aversa and staff conducted a family match on field 1 of the “Mugnaini”, reinforced by a large group of young players from the Primavera. Individual sessions for Albin Ekdal (also on the pitch) and Valerio Verre (in the gym). On the other hand, the recovery process of Mikkel Damsgaard continues in Denmark. Tomorrow, Tuesday, new morning on the agenda “.

