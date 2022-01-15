Sports

Sampdoria-Turin, the official formations

Kim Lee7 hours ago
After the narrow defeat against Napoli, the Sampdoria he wants the three points to Marassi to get away from the dangerous area of ​​the standings. The Turin, on the other hand, he is looking for continuity after the convincing 4-0 success against Fiorentina.

D’Aversa, in the absence of Audero, he entrusts himself between the posts to Falcon. In defense he does not recover Yoshida but finds again Bereszynski on the right, in midfield debut from 1 ‘for Rincon while on the band he returns Candreva after disqualification in support of Caputo And Gabbiadini. Captain Fabio Quagliarella, not at his best, will start from the bench.

Juric he wants confirmation from his team and for the occasion recovers Milinkovic-Savic. On the outside they will act once again Singo And Vojvoda, with the new Fares purchase ready for the game in progress. The great ex recovers on the trocar Praet, which, together with Brekalo forms the pair behind Sanabria.

The official formations

SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Falcone; Bereszynski, Ferrari, Dragusin, Augello, Candreva, Ekdal, Askildsen, Thorsby, Gabbiadini, Caputo. Annex: D’Aversa

Available: Ravaglia, Murru, Conti, Trimboli, Ekdal, Vieira, Yepes, Ciervo, Quagliarella, Torregrossa.

TURIN (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Zima, Bremer, Rodriguez; Singo, Lukic, Mandragora, Vojvoda; Praet, Brekalo; Sanabria. Annex: Juric

Available: Berisha, Gemello, Pobega, Izzo, Zaza, Pjaca, Verde, Djidji, Warming, Fares, Good morning.

