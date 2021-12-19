Sports

Sampdoria-Venice, the official formations: D’Aversa confirms the eleven, three surprises for Zanetti

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee47 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

Taking advantage of the long wave of the derby: this is the mission of the Sampdoria, also victorious in the Italian Cup and looking for points to raise her own ranking. Smile again is also the goal of Venice, who broke the negative streak by beating Ternana in the cup and still comes from internal equal with Juve, but in the league does not win the three points from the trip to Bologna on 21 November. Kick-off at 18.

Roberto D’Aversa confirmed as a whole the eleven who triumphed in the Genoese derby. Caputo-Gabbiadini forward, Yoshida preferred to Ferrari in defense.

Paolo Zanetti finds Ceccaroni but leaves Vacca on the bench. On the left Mazzocchi takes the place of Haps (Molinaro can’t make it), surprises between midfield and attack: Tessmann preferred to Crnigoj, Kiyine to Henry. The offensive trident of the latest releases has been confirmed.

Here are the official formations of Sampdoria-Venice.

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley, Augello; Candreva, Silva, Ekdal, Thorsby; Caputo, Gabbiadini. Coach: Roberto D’Aversa.
Venice (4-3-3): Romero; Ebuehi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Mazzocchi; Tessman, Ampadu, Busio; Aramu, Kiyine, Johnsen. Coach: Paolo Zanetti.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee47 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Live Spartak Moscow – Naples: 2-1 Europa League 2021/2022. Live the match

4 weeks ago

“If I am a champion, I will race with number 1”

November 12, 2021

“Not all are phenomena, I had a gap. You don’t live with Challengers ”- OA Sport

6 days ago

Power Unit Abu Dhabi: Verstappen does not change, doubt Hamilton – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button