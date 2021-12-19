Sampdoria-Venice, the official formations: D’Aversa confirms the eleven, three surprises for Zanetti

Taking advantage of the long wave of the derby: this is the mission of the Sampdoria, also victorious in the Italian Cup and looking for points to raise her own ranking. Smile again is also the goal of Venice, who broke the negative streak by beating Ternana in the cup and still comes from internal equal with Juve, but in the league does not win the three points from the trip to Bologna on 21 November. Kick-off at 18.

Roberto D’Aversa confirmed as a whole the eleven who triumphed in the Genoese derby. Caputo-Gabbiadini forward, Yoshida preferred to Ferrari in defense.

Paolo Zanetti finds Ceccaroni but leaves Vacca on the bench. On the left Mazzocchi takes the place of Haps (Molinaro can’t make it), surprises between midfield and attack: Tessmann preferred to Crnigoj, Kiyine to Henry. The offensive trident of the latest releases has been confirmed.

Here are the official formations of Sampdoria-Venice.

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley, Augello; Candreva, Silva, Ekdal, Thorsby; Caputo, Gabbiadini. Coach: Roberto D’Aversa.

Venice (4-3-3): Romero; Ebuehi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Mazzocchi; Tessman, Ampadu, Busio; Aramu, Kiyine, Johnsen. Coach: Paolo Zanetti.