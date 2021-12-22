Sampdoria Verona Primavera 2-1: Sepe-Trimboli, blucerchiati to scream!

Listen to the audio version of the article

Sampdoria-Verona Primavera: live news with official formations, result, report cards, match report and summary

There Sampdoria Primavera comeback the Verona and returns to success after three consecutive defeats: to decide the final 2-1 – with the Sampdoria in ten for the expulsion of Aquino – are the goals of Sepe And Trimboli. Here are the votes of the match!

Summary Sampdoria Verona Primavera 2-1

1 ‘First half start – The match of 3 Campanili di Bogliasco begins!

4 ‘First attempt by Trimboli – The Sampdoria midfielder attempts a shot from distance, the ball goes off to the bottom without causing problems for Kivila

15 ‘Few emotions – Trimboli’s opportunity is the only one recorded in the first quarter of an hour of the match: intense rhythms and well-lined defenses

18 ‘Yeboah goals – The Verona player escapes on the left and gives the ball an unstoppable trajectory for Saio: Verona has a surprise advantage over Sampdoria

22 ‘Montevago devours the goal – The attacker heads Somma’s cross from the right: the ball is too angled

30 ‘Aquino sent off – Madness of the Sampdoria captain, who remedies two yellow cards in a few minutes and is forced to leave the field: Sampdoria in ten and Tufano who redesigns his team based on a 4-3-2

37 ′ Goals by Sepe – The Sampdoria midfielder stops a clumsy deviation from Terracciano’s head and puts Kivila in the corner with a diagonal: result again in a draw!

45 ‘End of the first half – Sampdoria and Verona return to the locker room on the result of 1-1: Sepe responds to Yeboah, ten Sampdorias due to the expulsion of Aquino

46 ‘Start of the second half – The match in Bogliasco resumes! Change for Sampdoria: outside Polli, inside Pozzato

55 ‘Change for Verona – Outside Grassi, inside Bragantini

64 ′ Samotti close to the advantage – Powerful right from distance for the Sampdoria defender, Kivila rejects with his fists

65 ‘Change for Verona – Outside Turra, inside Florio

66 ‘Change for Sampdoria – Outside Sepe, inside Bontempi

77 ′ Goals from Trimboli – Wonderful free kick from the Sampdoria captain: Sampdoria completes the comeback!

78 ‘Change for Verona – Outside Minnocci, inside Caia

87 ‘Shot of Caia – Right from the edge of the area, Saio blocks without difficulty

90 ‘+ 4’ End of the game – Sampdoria comeback against Verona and back to success: the goals by Sepe and Trimboli are decisive!

Man of the match: Trimboli (Sampdoria) PAG AND LLE

Sampdoria Verona Primavera 2-1: result and match report

MARKERS: 18 ′ Yeboah, 37 ′ Sepe, 77 ′ Trimboli.

SAMPDORIA (3-4-1-2): Saio; Aquino, Samotti, Bonfanti; Somma, Trimboli, Sepe (66 ‘Bontempi), Migliardi; Malagrida, Montevago, Polli (46 ‘Pozzato). Available: Tantalocchi, Dolcini, Chilafi, Bianchi, Leonardi, Porcu, Gentile, Gaffi, Lika, Poli. Trainer: Tufano.

VERONA (3-5-2): Kivila; Terracciano, Ebengue, Calabrese; Minnocci (77 ‘Caia), Turra (65’ Florio), Gomez, Pierobon, Grassi (55 ‘Bragantini); Yeboah, Bosilj. Available: Boseggia, Patuzzo, Redondi, Verzini, Patanè, Colistra, Cissè, Cazzadori. Trainer: Current.

REFEREE: Calzavara of Varese. Assistants: Valente of Rome 2 and De Angelis of Rome 2.

WARNINGS: Grassi, Turra, Gomez. EXPELLED: Aquino.