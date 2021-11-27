Sampdoria Verona report cards: unsurpassed Candreva, precious Ekdal

Listen to the audio version of the article

Scoreboard Sampdoria-Verona: Candreva indispensable for the Sampdoria, Ekdal precious. Murru closes it perfectly

Audero 6.5 – Until the goal which, incidentally, is not his fault, a good first half. He is hardly ever forced to intervene because Alex Ferrari and Omar Colley keep a good watch behind. On the action that brings Verona ahead, he is deceived by Maya Yoshida’s deviation. In the second half, an excellent save in the 58th minute of play on Simeone’s mine. He is also ready on the Pharaohs shot.

Bereszynski 6.5 – First time of extreme sacrifice for the Polish full-back. It is placed as an alternating postage stamp first on Caprari and then on Simeone. He has no fault on Verona’s scoring action. In the second half he spends the yellow well to block a restart that could have been bloody. He leaves the field with a sweaty shirt and completely devoid of strength.

Ferrari 6.5 – He is unfortunate as few. He is forced to leave the pitch at a time when he was playing really well. During the coverage phase he does not let a ball pass and it is no coincidence that as soon as he leaves the pitch the team immediately suffers (from 36 ‘ Yoshida 5.5 – He is forced to enter the field from cold and on the action of the goal he makes two decisive errors: he does not sweep the ball and puts it back in the short half, favoring the insertion of Tameze. On the shot it is his deviation on goal that deceives Audero, In the second half he improves and closes well on some conclusions).

Colley 6 – All the high balls in the box are his. He has no faults on the first goal. Same score also in the second half.

Augello 6.5 – A first half in substantial control for the left-back. From his side he goes so far in the offensive phase and he never backs down. It is confirmed in the second portion of the game (from 85 ′ Murru 7 – Come in and score. 100% concrete. It’s snowing tomorrow).

Candreva 8 – A first period of struggle, government and heart for the winger of Sampdoria. Runs on all the balls, returns to defense to cover. It goes hard against the referee. A true leader. In the second half he is always the one to drag his team the goal and the assist for Ekdal’s goal. Indisputable, irreplaceable.

Thorsby 6.5 – The king of duels. All the air balloons are yours. Struggle. He hits everyone. Not even a minute is spared. Seven lungs is a confirmation.

Ekdal 7 – Not very lucid in the first half, but the dirty game he plays in the middle of the field is a lot. Quagliarella tries to shake him, calling him to attention. It grows throughout the match that culminates with the net, head twisted. Too bad for the yellow that will make him miss the next game.

Verre 6 – His presence was missing and you notice it right now. A good first half with many interesting ideas, although none of them are concretized properly by teammates. In the second half he drops, because he is not yet in condition, but three good ideas not materialized (from 65 ‘Silva 6 – Enter in a delicate moment of the game, makes his).

Quagliarella 5.5 – It’s too far from the door. Too far out of the opponent’s penalty area. He does a lot of dirty work, but he never gets to shoot. And in doing so he will never score. The most interesting ball is the one supplied by Ferrari on which the captain fails to reach. In the second half he has very few exploitable opportunities, but he gets his voice out and goes hard several times with the referee, guilty of not whistling enough (from 85 ‘Dragusin sv).

Caputo 5 – The offside saves him from a ball thrown into a curve that would have been bloody. He fails to shoot and has no clear scoring chances, but he can’t even create them. Even in the second half of the game the attacker fails to make himself really dangerous (from 85 ′ Gabbiadini – sv).