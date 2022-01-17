Sampdoria, white smoke close to Giampaolo. Against Juventus on the bench Tufano

White smoke imminent. Close agreement between Sampdoria and Marco Giampaolo: having overcome the sudden economic differences that arose last night, we are moving towards the signing of a two and a half year contract between the Sampdoria club and the former Turin coach, therefore until 30 June 2024. Regarding the economic situation of Giampaolo himself from today until the end of this championship, when his contract with the grenade club expires, however, Samp and Toro had already reached an agreement yesterday regarding the coach’s emoluments.

IT’S UP TO TUFANO

–

However, while waiting to formalize Giampaolo’s return to Genoa (he had already coached Sampdoria from 2016 to 2019), Felice Tufano, Primavera coach (who in these minutes he is directing the finishing in Bogliasco), together with Angelo Palombo (former Sampdoria player, today in the club’s technical frameworks). The collaborator-analyst Sergio Spalla, the coaches Massimo Catalano and Umberto Borino, with Fabrizio Lorieri and Daniele Battara the coaches of the goalkeepers work with them in this short interregnum. The debut-bis with Giampaolo’s Sampdoria will therefore take place on Sunday in the delicate challenge-salvation in La Spezia against Thiago Motta’s team.