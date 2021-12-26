sample border testing and isolation at own expense | Sky TG24

It is one of the rules set out in the decree approved the day before yesterday by the Council of Ministers and published in the Official Gazette. New measures also for schools

Sample tests for those entering the national territory and in the event of a positive result, ten-day fiduciary isolation for the person entering Italy. This is what is foreseen by the decree of “Extension of the national state of emergency and further measures to contain the spread of the covid-19 epidemic”, approved the day before yesterday by the Council of Ministers and published in the Official Gazette.

“For the purpose of containing the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus – reads the text – the Offices of Maritime, Air and Border Health and Health Care for Seafarers (USMAF-SASN) of the Ministry of Health, also carry out on a sample basis, at airports, sea and land, antigenic or molecular tests of travelers entering the national territory “. In the event of a positive result in the molecular or antigenic test, “the traveler is subject to the measure of fiduciary isolation for a period of ten days, where necessary at the” Covid Hotels “, at his own expense.

Tracking in school

Other regulations then concern the school to ensure the identification and tracking of positive cases in institutions of all levels for the school year 2021-2022. The decree reads: “the Ministry of Defense ensures support to regions and autonomous provinces in carrying out the activities of administering tests for SARS-CoV-2 research and related analysis and reporting through military laboratories of the molecular diagnostics network located throughout the country “.

Not only will the Covid emergency commissioner provide “the supply of FFP2 or FFP3 type masks to educational, school and university institutions”.