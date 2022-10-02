Sam’s Club and Costco memberships, how much they cost and what they offer

If you are one of those who usually do wholesale grocery shopping to save some money, surely you turn to two of the best-known stores in that area: Sam’s Club and Costco.

To buy in any of these two establishments you need to have a membership, which can provide other additional benefits. If in your case you still do not decide which one to buy, we tell you How much does each cost and what do they offer?

How much do Sam’s Club and Costco memberships cost?

Sam’s Club

PLUS Membership: it has a cost of $1,100 and the additional one costs $550, with this membership you can have an annual reward of 2% on the total amount of your purchases and additional savings on travel packages, as well as benefits and discounts outside the Club, in establishments such as movie theaters, entertainment centers, gyms, restaurants and more.

Membership Benefits: it has a cost of $650 and the additional one of $325, with it you can have access to exclusive prices in all the Clubs. In the same way, it has other benefits in affiliated establishments and businesses, such as cinemas, schools, travel packages, restaurants, you will also have access to the promotions offered by Sam’s Club Viajes. In addition, you have an exclusive Sam’s Benefits App that you can download to have immediate access to personalized content and personalized information on discounts and promotions.

Classic Membership: it has a cost of $500 and the additional one costs $250, with it you can buy premium quality products at unique prices and in presentations that yield more.

Costco

golden: it has a cost of 500 pesos and includes a complementary one, the additional ones have a price of 250 pesos and are valid to buy in all branches.

Executive Gold: It has a cost of $1,100, the annuity includes taxes, a complementary membership at no cost, it is valid throughout the world, in addition to providing a 2% reward on the annual total of your purchases without taxes. Additional memberships are $250 each.

Business: It has a cost of $500, the annuity includes taxes, a complimentary membership is free, it is valid worldwide and additional memberships have a cost of $250 each.

Executive Business: has a cost of $1,100, the annuity includes taxes, a complementary membership at no cost, is valid throughout the world, provides 2% Reward on the annual total of your purchases without taxes. Additional memberships are $250 each.

