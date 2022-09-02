Sam’s Club will raise the price of its annual membership from mid-October

The discount club chain Sam’s Club will increase the price of membership for all its members, including those from Puerto Rico, Starting next Monday, October 17.

The annual fee will increase from $45 to $50 for Club members, and from $100 to $110 for Plus card members.

“This is the first time we have changed the price of the Plus membership since it was introduced in 1999, and It has been nine years since we last changed the price of our Club membership”expressed the chain in a letter that it has begun to send to the partners.

Sam’s Club tells them that they have added new brands and are becoming more focused on how to make their Member’s Mark products even better.

In addition, it mentions that they have invested in technology to improve the shopping experience. “We have almost completed the implementation of a new look in all 600 clubs,” reads the letter.

Earlier this year, the company launched a new rewards program called Sam’s Cash. This program replaces the previous model, in which the client accumulated points on each purchase and at the end of the year the chain sent him a check, according to the amount of points accumulated.

Now, the customer can see in his digital application how many points he is accumulating with each purchase. One advantage is that you can redeem them whenever you want, and you don’t have to wait for the year to end.

However, the chain of membership clubs – which is part of Walmart – is aware that consumers are burdened with so many price increases that they have to pay for goods and services. For this reason, it has promised to return the amount of the increased fee to them shortly after they renew their membership.

“We are aware of the financial pressure on pockets at the moment. So this year’s renewal increase goes to us. We will refund $5 in Sam’s Cash to Club members and $10 in Sam’s Cash to Plus members shortly after renewal.”

Iván Báez, Director of Public Affairs of Walmart and Sam’s Club in Puerto Rico, clarified that this refund will be for this year only and not for annual renewals in future years.

In Puerto Rico there are seven Sam’s Clubs. “The value you get for your money at Sam’s Club is very good. He is a business model that has been very successful,” added Báez.