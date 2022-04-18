Samsung 3nm have 10-20% rate of return

Reports are emerging from Asia regarding to the poor throughput rate of Samsung Foundry’s 3nm manufacturing process, which is even worse compared to 4nm. Specifically, it is indicated that for each wafer at 3nm, only 10 to 20 percent of all printed chips are functional. That is, for example, of every 100 chips produced, only 10 to 20 chips are functional and suitable for use in a device.

For reference, when it comes to 4nm, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC the performance rate is known to move over 35%a huge difference compared to at 70% moving 4nm from TSMC.

This is just one of the reasons why Qualcomm will launch a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus manufactured by TSMC, since not only will it have access to a greater number of chips, but these will be more efficient and powerful thanks to the fact that the manufacturing process is much more mature.

Whether TSMC will also experience the same problems as Samsung in moving to GAA transistor technology with the jump to 2nm is unknown, but if past and present are any indication, the Taiwanese manufacturer has always produced better quality chips than its predecessor. foundry rival.

No wonder giants like Apple continue to place massive orders with TSMC every year, not to mention MediaTek, which thanks to TSMC’s 4nm its Dimensity 9000 SoC is the fastest and most efficient that exists in an Android smartphone, thus demonstrating how employing a state-of-the-art manufacturing process brings many benefits in terms of performance and energy efficiency.

via: Wccftech