Samsung, a change in system updates is coming

2022 has already brought an important one Announcements in the distribution of smartphone system updates Samsung, at least in the European Union. In fact, for some weeks the company has been abandoning the development and roll-out of different versions of the same firmware divided by country, instead operating on European scale.

The change was observed in the updates of the Samsung Galaxy A52 and the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, which occurred simultaneously in multiple countries.

You can check the territorial area to which your device belongs starting from CSC code (Country Specific Code), available in Settings> Software information> Service provider software version.

For example, if you have a smartphone with firmware Italian unbranded, the string that will appear will be “ITV / ITV, ITV / EUX / ITV“. The penultimate acronym is the so-called Territorial CSCwhich in our case indicates the European Union, while the latter represents the Primary CSCi.e. the market for which the device was manufactured.

Samsung’s system updates, reports the GalaxyClub website, starting from 2022 will no longer take place using the national CSC as a target, but rather the territorial one, that is EUX. While this method based on European firmware allows to ease the distribution of new system updates for Samsung smartphones, on the other hand, could hide potential downsideat least until it becomes the norm for other brands as well.

In fact, updating a large number of devices on different markets at the same time could represent a risk in case of system bugs or compatibility problems with other applications.

As already happened in the case of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which received Android 12 with a slight delay compared to other markets, Samsung could therefore sacrifice the speed with which it distributes updates with EUX firmware compared to national firmware to ensure more security and stability.

On the other hand, the most passionate users will be satisfied with the benefits that the use of EUX firmware for updates will bring beta programswhich will also be accessible on a European rather than a national scale.

Only one category of smartphones appears for the moment excluded from this strategy implemented by Samsung: it is smartphones branded by a telephone operator, for which it seems that the development of an ad hoc firmware on local scale rather than European.