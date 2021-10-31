Samsung, a new Galaxy has finally arrived in Italy. Price within everyone’s reach

In Europe it has been talked about. Not like the flexes from last August, but Samsung’s new smartphone was liked anyway, with extremely positive feedback. And everything suggests that the new Galaxy will be appreciated in Italy too.

The M52, naturally with 5G incorporated, it is now also available in Italy. A smartphone that meets the needs of those engaged in the world of gaming, or streaming. A multi-use mobile phone mid-range and relatively low cost, under four hundred euros.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes in two storage denominations. The variant from 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The smartphone powers a chipset Snapdragon, a large display and a 5,000 mAh battery. It is available in two interesting color options: ice blue and flamboyant black.

Attractive design, performing display. Great reviews for the cameras

In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G it features a slim and elegant body, almost an exception, or better still a pleasant novelty, compared to most Samsung smartphones. A light device that is used without any joint problems. There is a bump in the camera located at the top left of the rear panel, with a glossy finish. The power and volume keys are located on the right edge, the SIM slot, on the other hand, is on the left. The bottom edge has a USB Type-C port and a speaker grill, too bad a 3.5mm headphone jack is missing. Thin bezels with a perforated selfie sensor are located on the front.

Display chapter: 6.7-inch super AMOLED + FHD +i: Supports 120Hz refresh rate and has a 20: 9 aspect ratio. Compared to 60Hz, it offers noticeably smoother visual effects. The so-called 120Hz refresh rate means that the screen can present 120 frames per second. While using the smartphone in direct sunlight, no problems were encountered, color reproduction remains intact even when viewing the Galaxy M52 screen from different angles.

The rear packs a triple camera setup, with a 64MP main camera with f / 1.8 aperture, a 12MP camera with f / 2.2 aperture, and a 5MP camera with f / 2.4 aperture . On the front, there’s a 32MP selfie camera with an f / 2.2 aperture for selfie shots and video calling. Great reviews for the front camera, which can meet different selfie needs, supporting various modes.

Under the body, the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Performs One UI 3.1 and is based on Android 11. Optimal performance, as it has no lag when switching apps or multitasking: everything is ok even when playing medium-heavy games. The high refresh rate makes the gaming experience smoother and more interesting. Not bad for a smartphone, now in Italy, at 399 euros.