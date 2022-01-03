Samsung announces the new range of MicroLED TVs. There is also an 89-inch

Waiting for the opening keynote of CES 2022, which will see the participation of JH Han, the new CEO of the newly consolidated Device eXperience (DX) division, Samsung Electronics has announced the new 2022 range of MicroLED technology televisions, which expands to now include three models, alongside the 110-inch already available, also the 101 and, above all, 89-inch cuts. The latter is the most important model, because it represents the smallest MicroLED TV to arrive on the “consumer” market. The quotes are a must since even if we are not talking about prices for the moment, it will certainly be an exclusive product. Recall that the 110-inch model had a cost of over 130,000 euros and the production costs of this technology do not yet scale with the size, on the contrary, they increase as the diagonal decreases.

As for the technical characteristics, Samsung does not unbutton too much. All the new models will have 20-bit and 120 Hz panels and Samsung is talking about 25 million LEDs, which leans towards 4K resolution, although the TVs will have the ability to show video from four different 4K sources simultaneously and at 120 Hz. Others Features announced are 100% DCI P3 and Adobe RGB color space coverage. The TVs will also feature built-in speakers on all four sides, with support for Dolby Atmos audio. At the moment the prices are not known nor when the various models will be available for purchase.